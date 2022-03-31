ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Riverdale - Episode 6.09...

spoilertv.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter suspecting that Percival (guest star Chris O’Shea) is about to make a big play, Archie...

gallery.spoilertv.com

Comments / 0

Related
TVLine

TV Ratings: Riverdale Returns Low in New Slot, Houghs Outdraw Adele

Click here to read the full article. In the latest TV show ratings, The CW’s Riverdale resumed Season 6 — after a months-long break, and in a brand new time slot — with fewer than 250,000 total viewers (a series low) and a 0.1 demo rating. TVLine readers gave the midseason premiere an average grade of “C”; read post mortem. Leading out of that, March (100K/0.0) hit and matched series lows. Over on CBS (pending certain adjustment due to delayed starts), the network currently has 60 Minutes drawing 9.4 million total viewers, followed by The Equalizer‘s 6.9 mil, NCIS: LA‘s 5.5...
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

Charmed - Episode 4.04 -...

HOME ALONE - When Maggie's (Sarah Jeffery) demon-hunting leads her down a dangerous path, Mel (Melonie Diaz) decides it's time for them to take a break - and books the sisters for a weekend getaway. Meanwhile the new Charmed One (Lucy Barrett) is left in charge of the Command Center for the first time... which doesn't go as well as anyone hopes. Joe Gallagher directed the episode written by Tommy Cook & Carolyn Townsend (#404). Original airdate 4/1/2022.
TV SERIES
Cleveland.com

Where can I watch the ‘Riverdale’ Season 6 mid-season premiere?

The “Riverdale” gang is back together, starting right where the first half of the sixth season left off. “Riverdale” returns to The CW on Sunday, March 20, at 8 p.m. ET/PT. You can also stream the show on FuboTV (free trial). The mid-season premiere episode is titled, “Chapter One Hundred and One: Unbelieveable,” featuring the aftermath of the bombing of Archie’s house in the finale of the show’s fifth season. As the group finds out more information on who was behind the bombing, relationships are shaken and trust is broken.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Madelaine Petsch
Person
Cole Sprouse
Person
Kj Apa
Person
Lili Reinhart
Person
Vanessa Morgan
HollywoodLife

Will Smith Reunites With Ex-Wife Sheree Zampino After Oscars Win & Chris Rock Slap: Photo

On the same team! Will’s ex celebrated his Oscar success with him after a busy evening that included the ‘Slap Heard Around The World’. Got his back. Will Smith and ex Sheree Zampino reunited after his wild night at the Oscars on Sunday, Mar. 28. During the rollercoaster ceremony, he earned the top acting trophy after stepping onto the stage to slap presenter Chris Rock for he made a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s alopecia.
CELEBRITIES
GAMINGbible

Batman: Keanu Reeves Cast As The Dark Knight In New DC Movie

It's official, Keanu Reeves is the latest actor to take on the role of Batman. The beloved Canadian star will be playing the Dark Knight in an upcoming DC movie alongside a stellar cast that includes John Krasinski and Nicolas Cage. This fan-pleasing news comes just days after the worldwide...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Riverdale#Street Gang
Popculture

Rock Singer Keaton Pierce Dies 'Suddenly and Unexpectedly'

Rock singer Keaton Pierce, from Kentucky band Too Close to Touch, has died "suddenly and unexpectedly." The band announced the tragic news on social media, writing in a Facebook post, "To all of the people who's lives were positively affected by the music of Too Close To Touch. We wish we had a better way to break this news."
MUSIC
Parents Magazine

'Property Brothers' Star Drew Scott and Wife Linda Phan Share Their Pregnancy Journey: 'We're Just Embracing It as It Comes'

Property Brothers star Drew Scott and podcast producer Linda Phan—his wife of almost four years (and partner of nearly 12)—are getting ready to welcome their first child together. As they prepare, Phan says she's been surprised by how fast it all seems to be going, but notes one of the biggest challenges has been making sure they have the time to experience the pregnancy as a couple.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
ComicBook

Kevin Smith Reacts to Keanu Reeves as Batman in DC's League of Super-Pets

Robert Pattinson's time as The Batman may have just started but the actor isn't the only person putting on a gravely voice for the character in the future. Beyond Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton also starring as the character in the upcoming The Flash movie, the Dark Knight Detective is set to appear in the upcoming DC's League of Super-Pets movie with a trailer playing exclusively ahead of The Batman confirming who will voice the character, none other than John Wick himself Keanu Reeves. As with any new piece of information for a comic book movie, filmmaker and professional fanboy Kevin Smith has thoughts, and he's already loving Reeves' as the iconic DC character.
MOVIES
Collider

6 Storylines From Archie Comics That 'Riverdale' Should Tackle

There are things in this world that will always be certain: death, taxes, and episodes of Riverdale that are nothing short of baffling. The CW re-imagining of the classic Archie Comics characters has already had its fair share of serial killers, gangs, and satanic rituals, with all of it somehow making some kind of sense. It went from a modern-day Twin Peaks tribute to the teen drama equivalent of a speeding car from Hell fueled by angst and movie references. Ever wanted to see nice guy Archie Andrews (KJ Apa) as a war veteran? They did that. Or how about good girl Betty Cooper (Lili Reinhart) in a Silence of the Lambs-esque murder mystery? That’s actually happened on more than one occasion. Regardless of what some may think of the show’s quality, its tendency to consistently surprise its audience with bonker storylines is something to appreciate.
TV SERIES
Decider.com

What Time is ‘Riverdale’ Back Tonight? How To Watch Live and Online

Archie (KJ Apa) was sacrificed but came back to life as a serial killer? Reggie (Charles Melton) sold his soul to THE DEVIL?? And Jughead (Cole Sprosue) is locked in an eternal bunker, fueling a parallel universe with his manuscripts? Don’t worry, that was all part of a 5-episode special that took place in RiverVALE, not the perfectly normal RiverDALE, with its organ harvesting farms, gargoyle kings, and witchcraft (cough-cough looking at you, Cheryl Blossom).
TV SERIES
Distractify

Did You Notice This 'Riverdale' Star in the Prime Video Series 'Upload'?

Warning: The following article contains spoilers for Upload Seasons 1 and 2 on Prime Video. Dead digital coder Nathan Brown (Robbie Amell) encounters an assortment of interesting people when he gets uploaded to the digital afterlife Lakeview in Upload Season 1. However, Nathan soon realizes that the man-made afterlife comes with a price. While he's been comfortable in Lakeview on an unlimited data plan (thanks to his girlfriend, Ingrid), he learns there are uploads that exist known as 2gigs.
TV SERIES
Cinema Blend

Jensen Ackles May Be Heading To The Boys, But He Was Perfectly Happy To Marvel It Up For His Wife's Disneyland Birthday

Fans of The Boys are excited to see Jensen Ackles’ Soldier Boy when the irreverent superhero series returns to Amazon’s Prime Video on June 3, but the Supernatural actor had some business to tend to before all that happens. His wife Danneel Ackles recently celebrated her birthday with a family outing to Disneyland, where the soon-to-be supe enjoyed some time on the Marvel side of superhero stories.
CELEBRITIES
spoilertv.com

The Goldbergs - Renewed for a 10th Season?

It appears that ABC are about to renew The Goldbergs for a 10th Season. Production Weekly reports that Season 10 is under active developement for Summer 2022. We'll update when the ABC officially announce it.
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

Gotham Knights - Anna Lore Joins CW Pilot

Anna Lore (All American) has been tapped for a series-regular role in the CW’s pilot Gotham Knights. Lore will play one of the leads, Stephanie Brown, in the DC Comics-based project. Lore joined Gotham Knights in recasting; she replaced another actress who was never announced. Lore joins series regulars...
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy