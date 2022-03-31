Riverdale - Episode 6.09...

There are things in this world that will always be certain: death, taxes, and episodes of Riverdale that are nothing short of baffling. The CW re-imagining of the classic Archie Comics characters has already had its fair share of serial killers, gangs, and satanic rituals, with all of it somehow making some kind of sense. It went from a modern-day Twin Peaks tribute to the teen drama equivalent of a speeding car from Hell fueled by angst and movie references. Ever wanted to see nice guy Archie Andrews (KJ Apa) as a war veteran? They did that. Or how about good girl Betty Cooper (Lili Reinhart) in a Silence of the Lambs-esque murder mystery? That’s actually happened on more than one occasion. Regardless of what some may think of the show’s quality, its tendency to consistently surprise its audience with bonker storylines is something to appreciate.

TV SERIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO