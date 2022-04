It looks like a major cameo everyone is expecting to see won't happen. It's no secret that Sony Pictures plans to reinforce its Spider-Man film universe and thanks to the massive success of Spider-Man: No Way Home, the production company has plenty of reasons to do so. Now, with the entire multiverse concept coming into play which allows characters from all Marvel film franchises to crossover from one universe to another, things just got more interesting and fans have been wondering if we'll actually see Spidey make his way back to his Sony roots.

MOVIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO