Jacksonville, FL

Brickbat: Should Have Nipped It in the Bud

By Charles Oliver
 1 day ago
Jacksonville, Florida, sheriff's office Deputy Alejandro Carmona-Fonseca was charged with online solicitation of a child, transmission of harmful material to a child, and unlawful...

Brickbat: Keeping It Off the Streets

Fresno, California, police sergeant Donnie Dinnell has been charged with robbery, illegal possession of meth, and DUI after police say he stole drugs from a suspect, used them and then crashed his patrol car into a tree in the department's parking lot. Police Chief Paco Balderrama said officers who rushed to the crash at first thought Dinnell had a heart attack. After realizing that his last call involved drugs, they thought he'd had an accidental exposure to fentanyl. Blood testing at the hospital found he had meth and fentanyl in his system, and there was too much of it for an accidental exposure. The suspect in the last case Dinnell had handled told police Dinnell said she could go free if she gave him her drugs, so she did.
FRESNO, CA
Brickbat: Community Outreach

A Decatur, Alabama, liquor store owner is suing the city and a police officer who punched him when cops responded to a shoplifting incident he reported. Kevin Penn held the shoplifter at gunpoint and called cops. When police arrived, store surveillance video appeared to show Penn unloaded his gun and placed it on a counter. Officers took the thief into custody. But three of them confronted Penn about his gun. When Penn said he had a right to have a gun, Officer Justin Rippen stepped forward and punched him. The officers then wrestled Penn to the ground, handcuffed him and arrested him for obstruction.
DECATUR, AL
Brickbat: Spread 'Em

Police strip-searched a 15-year-old girl without her parent's permission or knowledge at her London, England, school, according to a report from local child protective services. Teachers said the girl smelled strongly of cannabis, but when they searched her, they found no drugs. So, they called the police. When cops arrived, they took the girl into a room and strip-searched her, including making her bend over, spread her buttocks with her hands and cough. The girl is black, and the report said racism may have been a factor in how she was treated.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Law & Crime

Man Allegedly Beat Girlfriend So Severely She Said ‘Just Kill Me Already,’ Forced Her to Go with Him to Job Interview at Jail Across State Lines

A Texas man allegedly went to a job interview over the weekend while holding his girlfriend hostage. He’s since been arrested twice. Matthew Joseph Contreras, 25, stands accused of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to police in El Paso, Texas. Court documents obtained by local ABC/CW affiliate...
EL PASO, TX
Coeur d'Alene Press

Sheriff: Suspect should have been in jail

HAUSER — Why, asked a resident at the Hauser Lake town hall meeting Monday night, wasn’t Adam J. Bennett locked up before the night of Feb. 28?. As far as Kootenai County Sheriff Bob Norris was concerned, that's where he belonged. “Should he have been in jail?” Norris...
KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID
B106

Is Melissa Lucio Innocent? Time Running out for This Death Row Inmate

The clock is running out for Melissa Lucio at the Mountain View Unit in Gatesville, Texas. The 53-year-old death row inmate is set to die by lethal injection on April 27th, 2022 unless her execution date is withdrawn. Her clemency filing is not asking for a full pardon, but a reduction of her death sentence to a lesser penalty, or at least a 120-day stay from execution as she seeks a new trial.
GATESVILLE, TX
KVUE

Texas loses high court case over prayer during executions

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — The Supreme Court on Thursday sided with a Texas death row inmate seeking to have his pastor be allowed to pray out loud and touch him during his execution. The high court's decision won't keep John Henry Ramirez from being executed. But the justices in...
TEXAS STATE
KPEL 96.5

Two MMA Fighters Take Down Gunman at Texas Restaurant

What could have been a tragedy in a Houston, Texas restaurant was quickly averted when a man waving a gun was quickly taken down by two men patrons, who just happened to be trained mixed martial arts fighters. Houston police responded to a 911 call from RA Sushi restaurant and...
HOUSTON, TX
Does Ban on Carrying Weapons "Inside Any Building in Which Judicial Proceedings Are in Progress" …

Nope, says the Tennessee Attorney General in a Mar. 14 opinion (No. 22-04) that was just posted on Westlaw:. The prohibition in Tenn. Code Ann. § 39-17-1306 against carrying weapons in buildings in which judicial proceedings are in progress may be reasonably construed to apply only to those buildings in which a judge customarily conducts judicial proceedings, such as courthouses and criminal justice facilities. It does not appear that the General Assembly intended Tenn. Code Ann. § 39-17-1306 to apply to buildings from which a judge conducts a judicial proceeding remotely by conference call or videoconference, such as the judge's private residence or another similar building {[or] to other buildings such as private residences, business offices or other similar buildings from which non-judicial participants—e.g., attorneys or witnesses—might participate in judicial proceedings by conference call or videoconference.} …
TENNESSEE STATE
