Brickbat: Should Have Nipped It in the Bud
Jacksonville, Florida, sheriff's office Deputy Alejandro Carmona-Fonseca was charged with online solicitation of a child, transmission of harmful material to a child, and unlawful...reason.com
Jacksonville, Florida, sheriff's office Deputy Alejandro Carmona-Fonseca was charged with online solicitation of a child, transmission of harmful material to a child, and unlawful...reason.com
Reason.com is the leading libertarian magazine covering news, politics, science, culture, and more through articles, videos, and podcasts.http://reason.com
Comments / 0