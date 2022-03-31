Brickbat: Should Have Nipped It in the Bud

Fresno, California, police sergeant Donnie Dinnell has been charged with robbery, illegal possession of meth, and DUI after police say he stole drugs from a suspect, used them and then crashed his patrol car into a tree in the department's parking lot. Police Chief Paco Balderrama said officers who rushed to the crash at first thought Dinnell had a heart attack. After realizing that his last call involved drugs, they thought he'd had an accidental exposure to fentanyl. Blood testing at the hospital found he had meth and fentanyl in his system, and there was too much of it for an accidental exposure. The suspect in the last case Dinnell had handled told police Dinnell said she could go free if she gave him her drugs, so she did.

FRESNO, CA ・ 18 DAYS AGO