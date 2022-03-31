ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, WV

WVa Governor Asks for New Names for Appellate Court Vacancy

By Associated Press
US News and World Report
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice wants a fresh list of names as he considers a replacement for a position on the new Intermediate Court of Appeals. Justice appointed Donald A. Nickerson Jr. of Wheeling in...

