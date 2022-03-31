10 Best Concerts of the Week: Spiritualized, Deep Ellum Arts Festival, Tanya Tucker and More

Here’s a look at the week with some legends, some rising stars and a crazy Friday night. Parquet Courts (Mr. Smalls): With “Sympathy for Life,” the Brooklyn post-punk band is already seven albums into a career that started back in 2010, when Andrew Savage and Austin Brown met at the University of North Texas. The band continues to evolve, this time taking influences from New York clubs, Primal Scream and Pink Floyd, and working with producers Rodaidh McDonald (The xx, Hot Chip, David Byrne) and John Parish (PJ Harvey, Aldous Harding, Dry Cleaning). “‘Wide Awake!’ [the 2018 album] was a record you could put on at a party,” Brown said in a statement. “‘Sympathy For Life’ is influenced by the party itself. Historically, some amazing rock records have been made from mingling in dance music culture — from Talking Heads to Screamadelica. Our goal was to bring that into our own music.” Opening the show is Tuareg guitarist Mdou Moctar, who debuted last year with “Afrique Victime,” a blend of folk, blues, rock, field recordings and electronics that won him the accolade of “the Jimi Hendrix of the Sahara”. 8 p.m. $25-$30; mrsmalls.com.

