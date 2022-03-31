ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Casper, WY

‘Suspicious Package’ Sent to Hall of Justice Amounts to Nothing

By Nick Perkins
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

It was quite the scene outside the Hall of Justice in Casper on Wednesday, as various emergency units responded to reports of a suspicious package that was delivered to the courthouse. "Probably about an hour ago, we got a call for a suspicious package here at...

My Country 95.5
Casper, WY
