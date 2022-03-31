ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Pennsylvania To Get Funding From Infrastructure Bill To Help Low-Income Families

CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PnTKV_0ev6XLdp00

By: Patrick Damp/KDKA-TV

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pennsylvania will be getting more than $154 million from the federal government to help low-income families weatherize their homes.

The money comes from last year’s bipartisan infrastructure bill.

The funding will pay to retrofit thousands of homes, making them more energy-efficient and ultimately lowering utility bills.

Pennsylvania will work with local governments and agencies to get the money out to families who need it.

The White House’s infrastructure coordinator said weatherizing these homes will save families hundreds of dollars per year.

“Usually the benefit is somewhere in the average about $8,000 per home and we expect over the course of this program, 450,000 homes will see the benefit of a healthier environment and higher savings and lower costs from the energy efficiency of their home,” said Mitch Landrieu, the White House Infrastructure Coordinator.

Some of the modifications available will include new insulation, updated heating, and cooling systems, and upgrading electrical appliances.

