ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Late-night legislating makes an unwelcome return to the Statehouse, leaving Kansans worse off

By Clay Wirestone
Kansas Reflector
Kansas Reflector
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33ZqLp_0ev6XFLT00

"Nothing good happens after midnight," was the phrase repeated by Kansas legislators asked about late-night sessions. (Sherman Smith/Kansas Reflector)

You just had to look at the timestamps on stories from the Legislature last week to see something was amiss. One posted at 1:34 a.m . Another went up at 3:54 a.m .

Welcome back to the Kansas Legislature after dark.

I don’t want to imply that those times align exactly with when legislators wrapped up their work last week. It takes awhile to pull together stories. But the Senate’s session lasted into the evening on Monday and Tuesday, with Wednesday’s meeting stretching to roughly 1:30 a.m. on Thursday morning. Lawmakers have been here before in previous years, and even later. Late nights and early mornings still create problems for senators and representatives, and leaders have used control of the clock as a blunt force punishment.

“I think it’s a game that’s being played to vote how they want you to vote,” said Sen. John Doll , R-Garden City. “I think it’s dangerous.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LsLVA_0ev6XFLT00

Sen. John Doll, R-Garden City, said late night sessions were “ a game that’s being played.” (Sherman Smith/Kansas Reflector)

He’s far from the only one to sound such alarms. I talked to senators and representatives from both parties, and three of them used exactly the same phrase when talking about late hours: Nothing good happens after midnight.

“We should not — outside of very rare circumstances — be creating laws late at night,” said Rep. Jason Probst , D-Hutchinson. “Generally we are tired and groggy and our minds aren’t as clear or sharp as they should be for a group of people tasked with deciding the rules nearly 3 million Kansans will have to live under.”

“It would not be my first choice to have to work after the midnight hour because we are usually tired and uncomfortable after a very long day sitting in our chairs in the chamber,” said Sen. Brenda Dietrich , R-Topeka.

The most tragic consequence of late-night sessions came nearly a decade ago, when Rep. Bob Bethel, R-Alden, died in a single-car accident . The House of Representatives then created a “ midnight rule ,” which sets a maximum cutoff time for the chamber. It can be suspended, however, and legislators have done so before.

No such rule exists in the Kansas Senate.

Let’s sketch the issues with late-night sessions. First, and most obviously, they impose on legislators’ ability to serve constituents. I don’t care how young or old you are, working late into the evening and early morning produces subpar results. How many times did you create an especially fine school essay in the wee small hours? Precisely never, I’d wager.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oa1Vp_0ev6XFLT00

Sen. Brenda Dietrich, R-Topeka, said lawmakers are usually “ are usually tired and uncomfortable” when a late-night session rolls around. (Sherman Smith/Kansas Reflector)

Second, as mentioned above, they can create dangers for those trying to drive home late at night. Finally, and perhaps most important, they hide the work of the Legislature from the public. Reporters do their best to stay up and track what happens, but what about members watching from the gallery or online?

These problems merit more than hand waving or dismissal. They strike at the goal of open, transparent government. They reek of political power plays and ideological games.

“This is a game that’s been played a long time,” Doll told me. Although now a senator, he voted against suspending the Bethel rule while serving as a representative. “We went forever my first couple of years,” he added.

Yet, just because something happened in the past doesn’t mean it should happen now. Just because 1:30 a.m. is earlier than 4:30 a.m. doesn’t make it a preferred end time.

Kansas legislators have power over their calendar. They can always choose to extend the session, as they did during the Brownback years. They can call a special session if needed. They have abundant options to find the time necessary for challenging votes.

If they go late, someone has made a choice to do so.

On the Senate side, that means the ultimate responsibility rests with President Ty Masterson. For the House, that means Speaker Ron Ryckman.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bVaOZ_0ev6XFLT00

Rep. John Carmichael, D-Wichita, said the House of Representatives’ midnight rule hadn’t been suspended thus far this session. (Sherman Smith/Kansas Reflector)

“As of yet, House leadership has responsibly followed the rule this session,” said Rep. John Carmichael , D-Wichita. “I pray they will continue to do so, not only for the safety of House members, but also for the safety of those they may meet across the center line following late night legislating.”

That’s welcome news — for now. As the session drags on, and as lawmakers face the necessity of passing a budget, funding schools and advancing their pet projects, the desire for arm-twisting late-night sessions will only grow. Leaders will peer at their watches and narrow their eyes, imagining the concessions they can wring from recalcitrant members.

Legislators should resist the temptation and listen to colleagues such as Doll, Dietrich, Probst and Carmichael. Those bills, regardless of their importance, can wait until tomorrow.

Nothing good happens after midnight. In Topeka or anywhere else.

The post Late-night legislating makes an unwelcome return to the Statehouse, leaving Kansans worse off appeared first on Kansas Reflector .

Comments / 0

Kansas Reflector
Kansas Reflector

3K+

Followers

1K+

Posts

555K+

Views

Related
Kansas Reflector

This dumb bill doesn’t just target poor and hungry Kansans. It asks taxpayers to foot the cost.

The Kansas Legislature and its committees take up tons of bad bills every year. Some of them make sense but would have destructive consequences (everyone likes tax cuts, for instance, but if you cut them too much, government won’t function). Some of them are motivated by outdated moral or religious codes (hello pot prohibition and […] The post This dumb bill doesn’t just target poor and hungry Kansans. It asks taxpayers to foot the cost. appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

Election fraud conspiracies in Kansas Legislature threaten to demoralize voters, harm Republicans

Let’s step back from objective truth and reality for a moment to state the obvious: Claiming that Republicans nationwide are victims of pernicious voter fraud is pretty effective politically. It allows the party to motivate its voters through grievance, it casts suspicion on hardworking elections officials whose jobs are understood by few, and it allows […] The post Election fraud conspiracies in Kansas Legislature threaten to demoralize voters, harm Republicans appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

Kobach, Kansas AG and Legislature to blame for voting law legal costs, representatives say

TOPEKA — With Kansas on the hook for $1.9 million in legal fees stemming from a costly battle over a controversial voting law touted by former Secretary of State Kris Kobach, state representatives cast blame Wednesday on the attorney general and themselves for allowing the situation to reach this point. Kobach persuaded lawmakers in 2013 […] The post Kobach, Kansas AG and Legislature to blame for voting law legal costs, representatives say appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

Kansas House map plan raises concerns about Leavenworth County, LGBTQ representation

TOPEKA — Kansas representatives began deliberation Wednesday on a proposed map redrawing House districts, taking a slower approach to the task than their counterparts across the rotunda. More than 50 people submitted testimony to the House Redistricting Committee urging modifications to the map titled Freestate 3, with debate largely centered around Leavenworth County districts, LGBTQ […] The post Kansas House map plan raises concerns about Leavenworth County, LGBTQ representation appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
LEAVENWORTH COUNTY, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Government
State
Kansas State
City
Topeka, KS
Kansas Reflector

Kansas panel clears House redistricting map after changes in western part of state

TOPEKA — A panel of state representatives approved Friday an updated proposal to redraw Kansas House districts that makes changes in western Kansas but ignores testimony urging changes in Leavenworth County and surrounding areas. The updated Freestate 3 map would see many of the incumbents drawn into the same district under a previous iteration remain […] The post Kansas panel clears House redistricting map after changes in western part of state appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

As BA.2 variant prevalence increases in northeast U.S., Kansas hospitals already altering response

TOPEKA — While publicly available data may lag, medical experts at a Kansas hospital system say the prevalence of the BA.2 variant of COVID-19 is slowly rising and is already affecting pandemic response. The variant has yet to become the most prevalent strain in Kansas, but as cases become more common in some areas of […] The post As BA.2 variant prevalence increases in northeast U.S., Kansas hospitals already altering response appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

Kansas COVID-19 case numbers, hospitalizations slowing as weather warms up

TOPEKA — For the first time since the beginning of the pandemic, some Kansas hospitals are seeing low to no COVID-19 patients in critical care units as case numbers statewide appear to be in a lull. Case numbers across the state continue to decrease from the spike in omicron variant cases in mid-January, easing the […] The post Kansas COVID-19 case numbers, hospitalizations slowing as weather warms up appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

VA eyes major changes in health care system as veterans flock to the South, Southwest

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs on Monday began the years-long process of restructuring its nationwide health care network, an endeavor that will require the president and Congress to sign off before it could begin. The restructuring would mean the closures or consolidations of some medical facilities, likely provoking opposition from communities and […] The post VA eyes major changes in health care system as veterans flock to the South, Southwest appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
HEALTH SERVICES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ty Masterson
Person
Ron Ryckman
Person
Jason Probst
Kansas Reflector

Kansas Senate launches effort to legalize medical marijuana by end of session

TOPEKA — Retired Holton mechanic Jim Ricketts is a criminal. That’s just because the 71-year-old relies on marijuana every night to ease the pain of injuries suffered in a pair of car crashes, including one that broke his neck. Smoking pot allows him to sleep at night. Ricketts attended a Senate hearing Wednesday on legislation […] The post Kansas Senate launches effort to legalize medical marijuana by end of session appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
TOPEKA, KS
Kansas Reflector

Big Lie huckster peddles bogus election conspiracies with Kansas lawmakers at Topeka church

TOPEKA — Douglas Frank entertained a church crowd in Topeka with bogus conspiracies about hacked voting rolls, fake ballots, machines secretly connected to cellphone towers and a plot by technocrats to predetermine the outcome of elections. The March 15 performance followed a presentation hours earlier before the House Elections Committee, where the Republican chairman admonished […] The post Big Lie huckster peddles bogus election conspiracies with Kansas lawmakers at Topeka church appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
TOPEKA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Statehouse#Kansas Senate#Kansans#The Kansas Legislature
Kansas Reflector

Kansas Legislature’s resolutions resonate with Ukrainians here and back home

TOPEKA — Ukrainian college student Mikola Hordiichuk said a pair of resolutions in the Kansas House and Senate acknowledging Ukrainian efforts and condemning Russian tactics are lifting spirits in treacherous times among his friends and family back home. Hordiichuk, a finance major at the University of Kansas, is from the city of Uman in central […] The post Kansas Legislature’s resolutions resonate with Ukrainians here and back home appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
TOPEKA, KS
Kansas Reflector

Kansas Senate passes $22.8B spending plan with pay raise for state workers, no food tax relief

TOPEKA — The Kansas Senate adopted a $22.8 billion state spending plan Wednesday that provides a 5% pay raise for state employees, doesn’t account for any reduction in the state sales tax on food, and leaves the state general fund with a balance of $359.6 million. The budget bill also invests $245 million in disability […] The post Kansas Senate passes $22.8B spending plan with pay raise for state workers, no food tax relief appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

Unbothered by cost concerns, Kansas senators approve ballot watermark bill

TOPEKA — The Senate on Tuesday approved a senator’s efforts to ensure all voting systems in Kansas use a paper ballot with a distinctive watermark. Senate Bill 389, introduced by Sen. Richard Hildebrand, R-Galena, also requires a hand audit of these ballots after the election. Currently, Kansas requires election clerks to physically stamp each ballot, […] The post Unbothered by cost concerns, Kansas senators approve ballot watermark bill appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Senate
Kansas Reflector

Kansas House takes brief hiatus after approving more than two dozen bills

TOPEKA — The Kansas House concluded business before a short break in the session Wednesday by passing more than two dozen bills, including proposals to raise the minimum age to purchase tobacco products, final approval of an education mega bill and passage of both legislative maps. Representatives will break until Monday but made sure to first […] The post Kansas House takes brief hiatus after approving more than two dozen bills appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

Kansas Reflector

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
555K+
Views
ABOUT

Kansas Reflector is a nonprofit news operation providing in-depth reporting, diverse opinions and daily coverage of state government and politics. This public service is free to readers and other news outlets. Through its opinion section, Kansas Reflector works to amplify voices of people whose lives are affected by public policies but who might typically be left out of public debate. We seek to increase Kansans’ awareness of how decisions made by elected representatives and other public servants affect our day-to-day lives. We hope to empower and inspire greater participation in democracy throughout Kansas. Launched in July 2020, Kansas Reflector is an affiliate of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. Kansas Reflector retains editorial independence.

 https://kansasreflector.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy