ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Moody's withdraws all credit ratings on Russian entities

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vUEA6_0ev6X4ij00

March 31 (Reuters) - Moody's said on Thursday it has withdrawn all ratings on Russia and its rated Russian sub-sovereign entities.

The company said it had decided to withdraw the ratings for its own business reasons.

Last week, Moody's had announced its intention to withdraw its credit ratings on the entities, following similar moves by Fitch and S&P Global Ratings. read more

Reporting by Maria Ponnezhath in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fitch Ratings#Credit Ratings#S P Global Ratings#Moody#Russian#Uttaresh
Reuters

Russia says it will retaliate if Poland expels its diplomats -RIA

March 23 (Reuters) - Russia will retaliate if its diplomats are expelled from Poland, the RIA news agency cited the foreign ministry as saying on Wednesday. Moments earlier, Poland's special services said they had asked the foreign ministry to expel 45 people working for Russia under the cover of diplomatic work. read more.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
Country
Russia
Fortune

Russian oil tankers have vanished from tracking systems. Someone is buying that crude and we don’t know who

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Since Russia invaded Ukraine, many Western oil companies as well as traders, shippers, and bankers have stayed away from Russian oil. But a new report by CNN indicates Russian crude may be seeing a resurgence in demand—in relative secret.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Egypt's central bank raises interest rates, cites Ukraine

Egypt's Central Bank raised its key interest rate Monday for the first time since 2017, citing inflationary pressures triggered by the coronavirus pandemic and Russia's war in Ukraine, which hiked oil prices to new records. The move saw the Egyptian pound slip, trading 17.5 to the dollar — from an average of 15.6 pounds for $1 — after the bank’s decision. That is likely to have a heavy toll on poor and middle-class Egyptians.The war in Ukraine has shaken the global economy and threatened food supplies and livelihoods of people across the world. Brent crude, the price basis for...
WORLD
US News and World Report

EU Bans Top Credit Rating Agencies From Rating Russia and Russian Firms

LONDON (Reuters) - The European Union has banned top credit rating firms from rating Russia and the country's companies as part of its latest sanctions package, the European Commission said on Tuesday. "These sanctions https://ec.europa.eu/commission/presscorner/detail/en/IP_22_1761 will further contribute to ramping up economic pressure on the Kremlin and cripple its ability...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Moody's starts global ratings review as Russia-Ukraine fallout bites

LONDON, March 14 (Reuters) - Credit rating agency Moody’s is carrying out a global review of sovereign, banking and corporate ratings in light of the Ukraine and Russia conflict, saying the crisis has ramped up global risks considerably. Moody’s said it would publish new macroeconomic assumptions in the coming...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Reuters

386K+
Followers
307K+
Post
181M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy