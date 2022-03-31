ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Megyn Kelly Compares Will Smith's Oscars Slap to Meghan Markle 'Whining'

By James Crawford-Smith
Newsweek
Newsweek
 1 day ago
Kelly spoke about Smith's tearful Oscars speech and compared his complaints about the negative aspects of being in the public eye to Meghan...

Newsweek
Newsweek

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

