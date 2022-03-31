ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

UK's FTSE 100 marks sixth consecutive quarterly gain

By Amal S
Reuters
Reuters
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bqNqW_0ev6RU7s00

(Reuters) - London’s FTSE 100 fell on Thursday, weighed down by weakness in consumer staples due to concerns linked to the war in Ukraine, although the benchmark index recorded its sixth consecutive quarter of gains.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 closed 0.8% lower to mark its worst session in three weeks. Consumer staples including Unilever, British American Tobacco, Diageo were among the biggest fallers.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said the country was prepared for new Russian attacks and that no quick resolution to the conflict was expected.

Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin is demanding foreign buyers pay for Russian gas in roubles from Friday or else have their supplies cut.

“I think it is the general panic that Putin’s statement has caused,” said Stuart Cole, head macro economist at Equiti Capital.

“There are a lot of European countries that will be severely impacted by this. The price of gas and fuel will potentially sky-rocket and even the traditional staples producers will struggle.”

Energy giants BP Plc and Shell Plc ended 1.9% and 0.1% tracking weaker crude prices, although they recouped some of their early losses following Putin’s statement.[O/R]

Data showed Britain’s economy grew more quickly than previously thought in the fourth quarter of 2021, as a surge in COVID-19-related activity in the health sector masked the inflation hit to household incomes.

The commodity-heavy FTSE recorded a sixth straight quarterly gain, while mid-cap stocks marked its worst quarterly performance since the pandemic crash in 2020 amid rising concerns about a dent to economic growth because of inflation.

The domestically focused mid cap index shed 0.5%, extending prior session’s losses.

Among individual shares, Brewin Dolphin surged 61.0% to hit a record high after Royal Bank of Canada made an all-cash offer of 1.6 billion pounds ($2.10 billion) to buy the company.

Tate & Lyle gained 1.8% after the food ingredient maker said it will buy Quantum Hi-Tech Biological Co for $237 million.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

FTSE 100 extends gains as BoE hikes rate but outlook clouded

March 17 (Reuters) - UK's FTSE 100 extended gains on Thursday, as oil majors lifted the commodity-heavy index, while the Bank of England raised interest rates as expected and struck a less hawkish tone on further hikes. The FTSE 100 (.FTSE) climbed 1.3% with oil majors Shell (SHEL.L) and BP...
BUSINESS
Reuters

FTSE gains as surging inflation puts focus on budget update

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window) March 23 (Reuters) - UK’s FTSE 100 inched higher on Wednesday after hot inflation data put focus on finance minister Rishi Sunak’s budget update, with investors looking for signs of support to ease the worst cost-of-living squeeze in decades.
BUSINESS
Reuters

UPDATE 2-Energy majors fuel FTSE 100 gain on renewed oil price surge

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window) * FTSE 100 up 0.5%, FTSE 250 off 0.7% (Updates to close) March 21 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 closed higher on Monday as surging oil prices boosted energy stocks, although concerns about inflation and several broker downgrades kept a check on its overall gain.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Volodymyr Zelenskiy
Reuters

Factbox: Who is buying Russian crude oil and who has stopped

April 1 (Reuters) - Australia, Britain, Canada and the United States have imposed outright bans on Russian oil purchases following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, but the European Union remains divided. The bloc's 27 members have been unable to agree on an embargo, with Germany warning against hasty steps that could...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bp Plc#Ftse#Royal Bank Of Canada#Stock#Ftse 100 Marks#Unilever#British American#Ukrainian#Russian#Equiti Capital#European#Shell Plc
Motley Fool

3 Unstoppable Stocks to Buy in a Bear Market

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. For investors, it may seem difficult to believe...
STOCKS
Reuters

CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar advances for sixth day as Wall Street gains

* Canadian dollar strengthens 0.1% against the greenback * Trades in a range of 1.2572 to 1.2623 * Price of U.S. oil falls 1.1% * Canadian 10-year yield touches its highest since November 2018 TORONTO, March 22 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar edged higher against its U.S. counterpart on Tuesday, with the currency trading at nearly its strongest level since January as equity markets gained ground and operations were set to resume at Canada's second-largest railroad. Wall Street's main indexes rose as bank shares gained on growing bets of aggressive interest rate increases by the Federal Reserve. Investors have been betting that the Bank of Canada will keep pace with the Fed. Both central banks are expected to hike interest rates by about 190 basis points further this year after they hiked this month for the first time since before the pandemic. Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd will resume operations on Tuesday as it agreed to settle a labor dispute with the union representing its conductors and engineers through arbitration, averting more pain to firms battling supply-chain disruptions. The Canadian dollar was trading 0.1% higher at 1.2580 to the greenback, or 79.49 U.S. cents, after trading in a range of 1.2572 to 1.2623. The currency was on track for its sixth day of gains, which would be the longest winning streak since March last year. On Monday, it touched its strongest intraday level since Jan. 26 at 1.2562. The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports gave back some of the previous day's rally as investors weighed the potential for a European Union oil embargo on Russia. U.S. crude prices were down 1.1% at $110.91 a barrel. Canada is due on Tuesday to price its first issue of green bonds. The deal could help speed up investment in climate-friendly infrastructure projects. Canadian government bond yields were higher across the curve, tracking the move in U.S. Treasuries. The 10-year rate touched its highest level since November 2018 at 2.385%, up as much as 5.8 basis points on the day. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Andrea Ricci)
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
U.K.
The Independent

Oil and mining stocks put breaks on FTSE’s rise

Falling prices of natural resources ate into the performance of the FTSE 100, dampening in London what was a better day on other European markets.The index closed up by 0.5%, a nearly 38-point rise to 7,193.47, which was driven by, among others, housebuilders – helped by new lower estimates of how much the post-Grenfell cladding scandal could cost.But the index was weak compared to its European counterparts. Germany’s Dax closed up 2.2%, while the Cac 40 in Paris rose 1.8%.“European markets have continued to build on their gains from last week, with the Dax leading the way and the FTSE...
STOCKS
The Independent

FTSE gains after Bank’s interest rate decision

The FTSE 100 has notched up a second day of gains after being lifted by its natural resource companies.A slightly lower pound – although it pared back some of its losses – sparked by the Bank of England’s interest rates decision helped the index push through what was otherwise a fairly poor day in the rest of Europe.The FTSE ended up 1.3%, a rise of 93.66 points to 7,385.34.It was a strong performance, especially when compared to its European cousins. The Dax in Germany closed down 0.4% while Paris’s Cac 40 rose 0.4%.“A more subdued atmosphere prevails across markets today,...
STOCKS
Reuters

Indian shares rise as banking stocks, global markets rally

BENGALURU, March 23 (Reuters) - Indian shares rose on Wednesday, helped by heavyweight banking stocks, with investors also taking cues from broader Asian markets that hit three-week highs. The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index rose 0.58% to 17,416.05 and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex added 0.55% to 58,312.33 by 0354...
STOCKS
Reuters

UK's FTSE 100 jumps ahead of Fed decision as miners, financials advance

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window) March 16 (Reuters) - London’s FTSE 100 rose on Wednesday, aided by gains in financial and mining stocks, while investors across the globe awaited the U.S. Federal Reserve’s policy decision due later in the day.
STOCKS
Reuters

Sterling slips as manufacturing growth falls to 13-month low

LONDON, April 1 (Reuters) - The British pound edged lower against the U.S. dollar on Friday and was on track for a weekly loss of around 0.5%, as optimism surrounding peace talks in Ukraine faded, while UK manufacturing growth hit a 13-month low. The S&P Global/CIPS UK Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’...
ECONOMY
Reuters

FTSE deletes Abramovich's Evraz from indexes amid trading crunch

LONDON (Reuters) -Index provider FTSE Russell said on Monday it would delete four UK-listed, Russia-focused companies including Roman Abramovich’s Evraz after many brokers refused to trade their shares. Evraz along with Polymetal International, Petropavlovsk and Raven Property Group would be deleted from all FTSE’s indexes during the March review,...
BUSINESS
The Independent

FTSE gains again as natural resources help it avoid European slump

Shares in the FTSE 100 gained on Monday despite setbacks in Europe, thanks to the performance of its natural resources sector.The index ended the day up 57.05 points at 7442.39, a rise of 0.8%, making it the sixth rise in seven sessions.Oil prices pushed upwards by around 6% to 114.45 for a barrel of Brent crude. This helped push up shares in the UK’s two biggest oil giants, BP and Shell, by more than 3%.The companies were joined by fellow national resource giants Rio Tinto, Antofagasta, Anglo American, Polymetal and Glencore, all among the main risers on the FTSE.They were...
STOCKS
Reuters

Reuters

386K+
Followers
307K+
Post
181M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy