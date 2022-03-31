ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lufthansa CEO says all options open on ITA equity stake

BRUSSELS, March 31 (Reuters) - Lufthansa is open to all options on a possible equity stake in Italy’s ITA Airways if its potential bid led by shipping group MSC is successful, CEO Carsten Spohr said on Thursday.

“All options are open,” he told reporters when asked whether Lufthansa envisaged taking an equity stake. Lufthansa would be an ideal partner in Alitalia’s successor, he added.

Lufthansa has teamed up with MSC to express an interest in ITA and expects to be given access to its books in June after the Italian government detailed ways to sell the slimmed down airline.

Earlier in March, Spohr said Lufthansa had no plans to take a majority stake in ITA. (Reporting by Tim Hepher; editing by Jason Neely)

IN THIS ARTICLE
