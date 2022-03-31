ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Britain's greenhouse gas emissions rose 4.7% in 2021

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 1 day ago

LONDON, March 31 (Reuters) - Britain’s greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions rose by 4.7% in 2021 compared with 2020 levels, as the economy recovered following the coronavirus pandemic, government data showed on Thursday.

Greenhouse gas emissions were estimated at 424.5 million tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent in 2021, the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) said in a preliminary report. (Reporting by Susanna Twidale; editing by Jason Neely)

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Shell to invest up to 25 bln pounds in UK's energy sector

March 24 (Reuters) - Shell (SHEL.L) will invest up to 25 billion pounds ($33 billion)into the energy system in Britain over the next decade, a senior executive at the oil major said, and over 75% of which will be funnelled into zero-carbon products and services. Shell plans to invest between...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Phys.org

Scientists show large impact of controlling humidity on greenhouse gas emissions

Greenhouse gas emissions from air conditioners are expected to climb as economic growth drives efforts to control both temperature and humidity, according to an analysis by scientists from the National Renewable Energy Laboratory and Xerox PARC. The research, which explores the environmental impact of controlling humidity, appears in the journal...
INDIA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Greenhouse Gas#Ghg Emissions#Britain#Economy#Carbon Dioxide#Uk
Reuters

Factbox: Who is buying Russian crude oil and who has stopped

April 1 (Reuters) - Australia, Britain, Canada and the United States have imposed outright bans on Russian oil purchases following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, but the European Union remains divided. The bloc's 27 members have been unable to agree on an embargo, with Germany warning against hasty steps that could...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
BBC

Energy firms warn of UK oil and gas dependency

The UK could be wholly dependent on imports of oil and gas within 15 years without political backing, the industry body has warned. Ten major oil and gas projects worth up to £3.5bn are close to starting. But Offshore Energies UK (OEUK), which represents the oil and gas industry,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Newstalk KGVO

Are Electric Vehicles the Answer for Montana’s Energy Future?

With oil prices and subsequently gas prices rising due to global issues, many are saying that the time has come to make the switch to electric vehicles. On the KGVO Talk Back show, Bob Seidenschwarz, representing the Montana World Affairs Council, hosted Goeffrey Styles, Managing Director of GSW Strategy Group, who is widely known and respected within the energy sector throughout the world.
MISSOULA, MT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Reuters

German gas and power prices for households at new highs

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - War in Ukraine and the threat of energy supply disruptions have driven gas and electricity bills for German householders entering into new contracts to record highs and will filter down to others over time, data showed on Wednesday. A household using 20,000 kilowatt hours (kWh) per year...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
bloomberglaw.com

Putin’s Threat to Seize U.S. Investments Could Be Costly—to Russia

Following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, businesses from around the world have suspended operations in Russia. In retaliation, the Kremlin has threatened to seize assets belonging to foreign investors in Russia. And while Russia may be able to quickly pass legislation that provides legal cover for such a move, international law will make any seizure, permanent or temporary, far more expensive and complicated than Putin and his advisers may imagine.
ECONOMY
Reuters

Europe told to turn down the heating in Russia gas standoff

BRUSSELS/LONDON, March 30 (Reuters) - Fears of a Russian gas supply crunch prompted some European countries on Wednesday to ask people to consume less energy in a move that could potentially yield big results. Despite months of soaring energy prices and tight supplies most governments have avoided taking a step...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Guardian

US watchdog plans to make companies reveal greenhouse-gas emissions

The US’s top financial watchdog proposed on Monday that publicly traded companies report information on their greenhouse-gas emissions and even those of their suppliers and consumers in one of the Biden administration’s most sweeping environmental actions to date. The new Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) rules faces staunch...
ECONOMY
The Flint Journal

Greenhouse gas emissions drop nearly two-thirds when motorists switch to EV pickups or SUVs

Light-duty electric trucks and SUVs may prove critical for major reductions in greenhouse gas emissions in the immediate years. University of Michigan researchers partnered with Ford Motor Company to study carbon emissions over the life of both electric vehicles and internal-combustion engines across the United States. They found switching to EVs for light-duty pickups, sedans and SUVs can reduce emissions by nearly two-thirds.
WAYNE COUNTY, MI
The Independent

What does Exxon’s exit from Russia mean for the climate?

There’s an old expression: in the oil and gas business, you need to run to stand still. New investments need to be made. Wells need to be drilled. As oil is pumped over time, pressure underground decreases, so more pressure becomes necessary just to maintain the status quo.The biggest players in the oil business right now are indeed running – from Russia, as its brutal invasion of Ukraine continues.Since the end of February, energy companies like BP, Shell, Equinor, and ExxonMobil, the largest oil company in the US, have all announced plans to cease major operations in Russia for the...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Reuters

386K+
Followers
307K+
Post
181M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy