Will Smith: Chris Rock's first comments since Oscars slap

BBC
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleChris Rock has made his first public appearance since Will Smith slapped him during Sunday night's Oscars ceremony. Hosting the latest leg of his US tour in Boston, the comic told fans that he is "still processing what happened". Rock, who was greeted with a standing ovation by fans,...

www.bbc.com

Complex

Chris Rock’s Brother, Tony Rock, Addresses Will Smith’s Oscars Slap, Says Diddy Lied About Reconciliation

Chris Rock’s brother, Tony Rock, is the latest to share some public thoughts on Will Smith’s Oscars slap. As part of his usual 20 Questions Tuesday festivities, Tony was met with a number of inquiries related to the Oscar-winning King Richard actor having slapped the comedian at the 2022 Oscars this past Sunday. As has been stated and restated in a slew of articles since, the slap was preceded by Chris telling a G.I. Jane joke about Jada Pinkett Smith. Will apologized to the Academy in his acceptance speech later that evening, then apologized to Chris in an extended statement shared to Instagram on Monday.
extratv

What Will Smith’s Mom Told Him After Oscars Slap!

When Will Smith slapped Chris Rock on Oscars night, everyone was shocked — including Will’s own mother, Carolyn Smith. Will and Chris shared a heated exchange on the 2022 Oscars stage over a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith — and it turned physical when Will slapped Chris.
The Independent

Oscars 2022: Regina Hall pokes fun at Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith’s marriage in ‘hilarious’ skit

Regina Hall poked fun at Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith’s marriage during the Oscars. The couple were in attendance at the 94th Academy Awards and Hall – who is presenting this year’s ceremony alongside fellow hosts Wanda Sykes and Amy Schumer – made the joke as part of a larger skit about Hollywood’s most desirable men. The Girls Trip star began by stating that she needed to round up a number of good-looking male actors for Covid tests, before naming Timothée Chalamet, Bradley Cooper, Tyler Perry, and Simu Liu. Hall also called up Javier Bardem, before retracting his...
Variety

Oscar Host Wanda Sykes Won’t Be Roasting Anyone During the Show, but She Is Bringing an Airhorn

Click here to read the full article. Wanda Sykes has a very specific memory of hosting the White House Correspondents’ Dinner in 2009. “I shushed the first lady,” Sykes tells me, laughing. “I was sitting next to Michelle Obama and going over my notes, and she was trying to make conversation. I’m looking over my cards and I gave her like a look like, ‘Uhhh, don’t you see I’m working? Stop talking.’ ” She tells this story to prove that she won’t be intimidated by the star wattage in the Dolby Theatre on March 27 when she makes her Academy Awards...
Complex

Jim Carrey Talks Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock at Oscars, Says He Would Have Sued Actor for $200M If It Were Him

Jim Carrey says he was “sickened” to see Will Smith receive a standing ovation at this year’s Oscars shortly after slapping Chris Rock. Speaking with Gayle King, Carrey also addressed Rock’s previously reported decision to not file a police report in connection with the incident, talk of which has dominated the larger pop culture discussion this week.
ComicBook

Samuel L. Jackson Says It's "Bullsh-t" That Jonah Hill Has More On-Screen Curses in His Career

Samuel L. Jackson is known for many of his iconic movie roles, including Nick Fury in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and Mace Windu in the Star Wars prequel movies. However, Jackson is also known for having quite the potty mouth across his impressive career. That's why the star found it surprising when he wasn't crowned the most foul-mouthed actor of all time in a recent report by Buzz Bingo. One would think Jackson's role as Jules Winnfield in 1994's Pulp Fiction would be enough to land him at the top of the charts. Samuel L. Jackson lost out to Jonah Hill, and Jackson used a clever expletive to voice his displeasure at the data.
The Spun

Look: Adam Sandler Breaks Silence On Chris Rock Drama

It took almost two days for Adam Sandler to finally break his silence on the Chris Rock drama. Sandler and Rock are close friends. They’ve starred in several movies together, most notably Grown Ups and Grown Ups 2. Rock, of course, has been in the spotlight this week after...
HollywoodLife

Will Smith Joked ‘You Can’t Invite’ Him & Jada Pinkett Smith ‘Nowhere’ Amid Chris Rock Drama

The ‘King Richard’ star seemed to make a joke on his Instagram around the same time that his viral slap took place. Will Smith, 53, made a joke about him and Jada Pinkett Smith, 50, right around the time that he smacked Chris Rock, 57, on-stage at the Academy Awards on Sunday March 27. The actor left a since-deleted comment on an Instagram post of he and his wife showing off their outfits, where he quipped, “You can’t invite people from Philly or Baltimore nowhere!!”
Primetimer

My Three Sons star Tim Considine dies at 81

After co-starring with Fred McMurray in the 1959 Disney classic The Shaggy Dog, the 19-year-old Considine reunited with McMurray in 1960 to play his eldest son, Mike Douglas, on the hit 1960-1972 ABC-CBS sitcom My Three Sons. In 1964, Considine told producers he was leaving after the 1964-1965 season, giving writers enough time to figure out how to keep the title going. “I gave them a year’s notice and told them I didn’t want to do it anymore,” he said in a 1997 interview. “I got along great with ’em, I loved them all, I was just tired of doing that. I wanted to move on.” He never returned during My Three Sons' remaining seven seasons, which were on CBS and in color. As an adult, Considine became known as a photographer an automotive historian.
