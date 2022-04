Nearly a third (31%) of Isa savers plan to increase their subscriptions this year, despite global market volatility, a survey has found.As the end of the tax year approaches on April 5, just one in 50 (2%) Isa holders plan to scale back their contributions.The research was conducted for investment platform Freetrade, which said US technology stocks are among the most popular with its Isa holders in 2022, and comparison review website InvestingReviews.co.uk.It's important to have a sufficiently diversified portfolio and continue to focus on the long termDan Lane, FreetradeSome 1,000 Isa holders were surveyed, including 700 with stocks and shares...

BUSINESS ・ 11 DAYS AGO