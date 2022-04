As the season has gone on and Antonio Conte has gotten more and more used to the squad and the club, Tottenham Hotspur has exhausted all of their avenues to a trophy again this season. After bouncing out of the UEFA Conference League in the group stage (which is arguably viewed as a good thing now) and losing to Chelsea and Middlesbrough, respectively, in the Carabao Cup and the FA Cup, Spurs have gone from focusing on sometimes playing 2-3 games a week to now just 1-2 games each week.

