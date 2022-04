After a young California hiker named Kerina Blue went missing over the weekend, authorities located her body from a suspected suicide. On early Saturday morning, the sheriff’s office received a call from the Sacramento Police Department about Blue. Her parents reported her missing. The police department described her as being at risk because of an unspecified medical condition. According to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office, authorities found the hiker’s body on Sunday near Green Valley Trail, nearly 60 miles from Sacramento.

