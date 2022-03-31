ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Legislature passes bill to ban city and county limits on where fireworks may be sold

(Radio Iowa) – Republicans in the Iowa legislature have passed a bill to ban local government ordinances that restrict where fireworks may be sold in commercial or industrial zones. Senator Mike Klimesh of Spillville, says some cities are trying to use “spot zoning” to do an end run around the law...

#Iowa Legislature#Spot Zoning#Bills#Firework#Radio Iowa#Republicans#Democrat
