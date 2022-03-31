ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

CA Marine Warning and Forecast

SFGate
 1 day ago

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PDT SATURDAY... ...GALE WARNING IS CANCELLED... * WHAT...Hazardous sea conditions. * WHERE...Point Piedras Blancas to Point Sal from...

www.sfgate.com

freightwaves.com

Snowstorm continues pounding Pacific Northwest

A storm continues to spin over the Pacific Northwest, dumping heavy snow in the mountains and drenching rain in the valleys. Several inches of snow piled up Monday in the highest elevations of the Washington Cascades, with another 12 to 24 inches possible through Tuesday night. The National Weather Service is continuing its winter weather advisory for these areas, including Lyman, Stevens Pass, Skykomish, Snoqualmie Pass, Paradise and Longmire. The biggest snow totals will occur above 4,000 feet in elevation, but snow levels will drop to about 3,000 feet Tuesday night.
ENVIRONMENT
WHNT-TV

Tornado Watch Canceled For The Area

The Tornado Watch for the area has been canceled. Our main concern heading into the overnight hours will be heavy rainfall. Heavy rainfall could lead to flooding and ponding on the roads. The steady moderate to heavy rain is continuing to overspread the area. Rainfall totals across the area look...
ENVIRONMENT
SFGate

2 people, dog rescued from river as storm douses California

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Two people and a dog were rescued from a rain-swollen Southern California river Monday as a vigorous late-season storm moved slowly through the state, bringing heavy showers and snow. A helicopter rescue crew pulled the dog's owner, a woman, from the rushing Los Angeles River,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mariners#San Clemente Island#Santa Cruz Island#Preparedness
SFGate

CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast

CAZ013-191115- Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County- .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers late in. the night. Lows 34 to 46 higher elevations...42 to 50 lower. elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Rain showers. Highs 40 to 55 higher elevations... 50 to 60 lower elevations....
SACRAMENTO, CA
WTKR

First Warning Forecast: Warming back to the 70s, Tracking rain and a severe storm threat

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast. Climbing back to the 60s and 70s to end the week. Tracking a chance for rain and a severe storm threat on Thursday. The spring-like temperatures return today. We will warm to the mid 60s this afternoon, near normal for this time of year. Expect a mix of partly to mostly cloudy skies with a stray shower possible.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Blizzard Warning issued for Western Arctic Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-31 10:26:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-04-02 00:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Western Arctic Coast BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT AKDT FRIDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Blizzard conditions occurring. Travel will be very difficult to impossible. * WHERE...Western Arctic Coast. * WHEN...Until midnight Friday night. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...East winds gusting to 45 mph will cause whiteout conditions in blowing snow. Significant drifting of the snow is likely. Cold wind chills as low as 50 below zero will cause frostbite in as little as 10 minutes to exposed skin. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Blizzard Warning means severe winter weather conditions are expected or occurring. Falling and blowing snow with strong winds and poor visibilities are likely. This will lead to whiteout conditions, making travel extremely difficult. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
ENVIRONMENT
WWL-AMFM

Sun and wind for Thursday

After a line of severe weather passed through the area yesterday evening, today will be sunny and breezy. “Temperatures will be back in the low to mid-70s throughout the afternoon. By Thursday night
ENVIRONMENT

