TX Marine Warning and Forecast

A very active weather pattern is set for the end of this week and the beginning of next week. Strong-to-severe storms will fire up Friday from the southern Plains, across the Gulf Coast States, the Southeast and along the East Coast on Saturday. Hail, strong winds, heavy rain and tornadoes...
A volatile weather system tracking west to east across the United States is threatening to bring an outbreak of severe weather to a wide section of the Gulf Coast region hit hard by a tornado outbreak last week. Tens of millions of Americans live in areas that will be under...
This week, another classic springtime storm will sweep through the country, bringing with it a multi-day outbreak of severe thunderstorms with destructive winds, huge hail, and even tornadoes. During the first part of the week, the setup is conventional for spring, with a steep southern dive of the jet stream...
Southern Hidalgo- Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,. ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM CDT TUESDAY... .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and. thunderstorms after midnight. Very windy with lows in the mid. 60s. Southeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph,
TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Monday, March 14, 2022. Zone Forecast Product for West Texas and Southeast New Mexico. Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an. entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the. Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather. Service Office...
(Reuters) - The potential for significant wildfires fueled by parched vegetation in parts of Texas and the U.S. Plains put the region on high alert on Tuesday as gusty winds and bone-dry humidity were in the forecast. Red Flag Warnings, signaling that fires could start and spread easily, were issued...
