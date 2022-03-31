This Knockoff Coin Is Up 41% Today, Outperforming Dogecoin And Shiba Inu

As Dogecoin DOGE/USD traded muted and Shiba Inu SHIB rose on Wednesday evening, one knockoff coin — Kuma Inu KUMA/USD — is up 41.3% during the past 24 hours to $0.0000001661.

Kuma Inu Price Performance

Time-frame % Change (+/-)

24-hour + 41.3%

24-hour against Bitcoin +41.6%

24-hour against Ethereum +40.5%

7-day + 51.1%

30-day +44.8%

YTD Performance +52.6

For comparison, Dogecoin is down 0.1% during the past 24 hours, trading at $0.14 at press time, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Shiba Inu, the self-described “Dogecoin killer,” has risen 2.6% over the 24-hour period to $0.00002759.

Why It Matters: Kuma Inu is the native token used in the yield farming protocol Kuma Breeder.

Kuma Inu says on its website that it is a decentralized finance (DeFi) cryptocurrency project, consisting of Kuma Breeder, Kuma DEX trading protocol, and Kuma non fungible tokens (NFTs).

Photo courtesy: Kumatoken.com

Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.