WWE Intercontinental Champion Ricochet took to Twitter today to warn fans about invading his privacy. Ricochet noted that he will deny fans who are waiting at hotels or airports early in the morning to ask for multiple autographs as he sees this as an invasion of privacy. He did encourage fans to speak when they see him out & about, but asked them not to “wait and hoard” in check-in areas at the airport and related places.

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO