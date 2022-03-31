ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Three teens caught on camera vandalizing Fort Myers school

By Gage Goulding
 1 day ago
FORT MYERS, Fla. – Police are searching for three teenagers that vandalized a Fort Myers school.

SWFL CrimeStoppers said that the teens are responsible for damage done to De LaSalle Academy.

The teens spent about three hours at the school last Friday evening where they wrote graffiti all over the property.

The teens targeted the school’s brand new playground. They wrote swear words on the swing set. On the playground, racial slurs and even provocative pictures were drawn, all in permanent marker during their Friday night free for all.

Assistant Principal Shelby Lockrey said they likely hopped a fence at the back of the school.

“The students came back and they were out at their first recess for the day,” she said. “They had found some very vulgar, very words or hatred, on some of the equipment.”

The playground is brand new, just a couple of months old. The school, which serves students with high-functioning autism and other learning disabilities, fundraised every penny for this playland.

For the three teens, it was a playground for profanity.

“They got this area and they also wrote some very vulgar and very racist comments on this,” said Lockrey, pointing at the playground equipment damaged.

It wasn’t just here, they got some fencing and some poles, but what really hit home was the back shed that was hand-painted by the students.

“They put their time and effort into it and unfortunately when we came out the other day, there were images all over it with black Sharpie,” said Lockrey. “Spongebob here on the back got some graphics here on the back got some extra graphics. We had to repaint over a lot of it.”

The culprits are still out there. Police want to talk to them, but before that, this principal wants to teach these teens a lesson.

“I hope that you guys can learn from this lesson and I hope that justice is served,” she said.

If you know who the teens are, call SWFL CrimeStoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS or submit an anonymous tip.

Fort Myers, FL
