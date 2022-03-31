ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

People struggle to find free Covid tests as free testing deadline approaches

By Joanna Whitehead
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nVxTr_0ev64N7T00

Today, 31 March, is the last day free lateral flow tests will be universally available for those living in England and Wales.

The controversial decision to put an end to free testing comes as Covid infection rates surge to some of the highest seen since the pandemic began.

From 1 April, only care home residents, hospital patients and other vulnerable groups will be issued with free tests if they have symptoms.

The change is part of Boris Johnson’s Living with Covid plan , which has also seen the legal requirement to self-isolate after testing positive be scrapped.

Northern Ireland is expected to follow suit on 22 April, with Scotland anticipated to end free tests from the end of the month.

Over the last few weeks, people have scrambled to get their hands on free lateral flow tests, with supply outstripping demand.

On social media, users have spoken about their struggle to access the free tests before the deadline.

“Been seeing this message for the last three days. There’s not a chance of getting any more free tests, is there?” wrote one user with a screenshot from the government website with the words “Sorry, there are no more home delivery slots for these tests right now.”

Another user lamented the high price of the tests, writing: “Does anyone know if there will be a website you can buy them as the cheapest I can find is £32 for 10! I will keep testing for when I see my parents so I do need some!”

“£12 for a pack of five lateral flow tests from Boots - will anyone bother? £17 if you actually want to report the results,” wrote another.

“I simply cannot afford to,” one person responded. “If it's a three-way choice between heat, eat or test I've got the option of one choice, as do many thousands of others.”

One user noted that the tests were never free in the first place. “Also the government paid for these tests with tax payers money. WE'VE ALREADY PAID FOR THEM, THEY WERE NEVER FREE!”

One clinically extremely vulnerable (CEV) user also reported struggling to get their hands on free tests. “I am known to http://Gov.uk as a CEV person & yet there have been no free LFTs online all week! I can't go out looking for tests in pharmacies! Update the guidance NOW. I'm anxious enough having to live with the aftermath of A.L.L. [a blood cancer]! CEV & their families NEED free tests!”

The decision to remove free testing has been widely criticised by experts.

Professor Christina Pagel, a professor of operational research at University College London said the public could not be expected to exercise individual responsibility without access to free tests.

“Without it, it will be harder to know you are infected and to behave accordingly; it will be harder to know if rates are high in your neighbourhood and so whether you feel comfortable meeting others in public spaces, or going shopping without a mask for instance,” she said.

She added that removing free testing would also disproportionately impact deprived communities.

“People within those communities will be less able to afford testing, less able to afford to isolate and more likely to work outside the home and so potentially infect others,” she said.

Comments / 0

The Independent
The Independent

576K+

Followers

189K+

Posts

260M+

Views

Related
The Independent

Number of patients in hospital with Covid hits record high for fourth day

The number of coronavirus patients in Scotland’s hospitals has reached a new record high as figures rose for the fourth day in a row.Latest Scottish Government figures show there were 2,383 people in hospital with recently confirmed Covid-19 on Monday, up 23 on the previous day.There was a drop in the number of patients requiring intensive care which fell to 20, down one on the day before.Today, 9,311 more people have tested positive for #coronavirus2,383 people were in hospital yesterday with #coronavirus which is 23 more than the day before Sadly 39 more people who tested positive have died...
WORLD
WHEC TV-10

NYS to distribute more free COVID test kits

On Thursday, she announced steps she is taking to prevent it. The solution? Something you probably have sitting in your kitchen cupboard right now: At-home COVID tests. A lot of us got them for free from the federal government or at community distribution events. More than 20 million COVID-19 over-the-counter...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Uk#Nickyhunnam
BBC

Free Covid tests set to continue for Portsmouth residents

A city council is planning to continue to supply residents with Covid tests after free testing is scrapped. The government's "Living with Covid" plan will end free testing for most people in England from 1 April. Portsmouth City Council's scheme will allow anyone with a Portsmouth address to collect five...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Maternity scandal deepens as report is predicted to reveal that TWO HUNDRED babies who died in NHS unit might have lived

Two hundred babies might have survived had better care been provided, a landmark report into the NHS’s worst ever maternity scandal is expected to reveal today. Dozens more suffered life-changing injuries as a result of the poor care provided by Shrewsbury and Telford NHS Trust over almost two decades. At least 12 mothers died while giving birth.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Brexit
NewsBreak
Health
Country
U.K.
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Washington Post

Hospitals desperately need staff. But capping travel nurses’ pay won’t help.

An earlier version of this article stated that a letter by Rep. Peter Welch (D-Vt.) and Rep. H. Morgan Griffith (R-Va.) called for regulating the pay of travel nurses. In fact, the letter calls for federal agencies to investigate the prices charged by nurse staffing agencies. This article has been corrected.
TRAVEL
The Independent

Voices: We lost our babies at Shrewsbury maternity hospital – the NHS must be held to account

At last, the final inquiry into the Shrewsbury maternity scandal has been published. Thanks to the inquiry, led by Donna Ockenden, we now know that poor maternity care led to 295 avoidable baby deaths or brain damage cases at a hospital trust – in what has become the largest maternity scandal to ever hit the NHS. We were two of the families affected. Our daughters Kate Stanton-Davies died in 2009, and Pippa Griffiths in 2016. The release of the report feels like a huge milestone in a very, very, long journey. It’s been very difficult to get to this point....
WORLD
BBC

Covid: NHS Wales planned care will slow down - health minister

Planned treatment across the NHS in Wales is expected to slow down due to Covid, the Health Minister has warned. This could cause a further rise in the record number of people waiting for non-urgent operations like hip replacements or cataract surgery. Ms Morgan said pressure on the health service...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Covid: Calls for free lateral flow tests to continue in region

Free lateral flow tests should continue to be offered to people in Lancashire when the government service ends next month, a local councillor has said. Azhar Ali, Labour opposition leader at the county council, said he had been approached by teachers, parents and governors all worried about rising rates of infection.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Javid says people must learn to live with Covid as free testing ends

The Health Secretary has insisted people must “learn to live with Covid” as campaigners criticised the end of free testing for millions of people in England.Sajid Javid told reporters it was right to “focus resources” on those people who still most needed testing, including some hospital patients and those at a high risk of severe Covid.Free testing comes to an end of Friday for most people, who will need to shop on the high street for paid-for tests if they want them.Mr Javid told reporters: “We are one of the most open and free countries in the world now, and...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Heads fear a ‘worrying’ rise in Covid cases after free tests stop

Headteachers have expressed concern over “worrying” reports of a recent rise in Covid cases in schools, with some school leaders saying they have been forced to send whole year groups home.School leaders have also warned the issue could worsen when free lateral flow testing stops at the end of March.Caroline Derbyshire, chair of the Headteachers’ Roundtable group and trust leader for Saffron Academy Trust, in Essex, told the PA news agency she had had to send year groups home.She said she had “too many staff off with Covid, so in one school 24 in a day… and having exhausted all...
EDUCATION
BBC

More than 1,000 NHS staff off with Covid in Devon

More than 1,000 NHS staff are off work in Devon as a result of "Covid related problems", a health boss has said. Dr Paul Johnson, from the NHS Devon Clinical Commissioning Group said a recent increase in cases across the county is impacting the health service. However, he said it...
WORLD
BBC

Covid: Three symptom-free test centres to close in York

Three symptom-free Covid-19 testing centres are to close in York. The sites at the University of York, Foxwood Community Centre and York St John University, will cease operation later, the city council said. Staff who worked at the sites were praised by the authority for their "tireless" efforts in reducing...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Rules on free lateral flow and PCR Covid tests published

Free Covid tests will still be available for some groups, including NHS staff caring directly for patients, the government has confirmed as it winds down the service for the public. From 1 April, most people will have to pay for a lateral flow test in England. It is part of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

The Independent

576K+
Followers
189K+
Post
260M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy