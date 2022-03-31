Man shot, killed outside apartment on Bell Road

A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found shot and killed outside an apartment complex off of Bell Road late Wednesday night.

A neighbor called police when she heard gunshots outside the apartments on Bell Road, near Edge O Lake Drive, before midnight.

According to investigators, the 23-year-old man was found dead near a vehicle in the parking lot.

Detectives said no witnesses have been identified, so they don't have much to go on.

They hope neighbors have surveillance video that could help with the investigation.

If you have information on what happened, you can call Metro Nashville Police Department at 615-862-7560.

You can also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME. You could also qualify for a cash reward if the information you provide leads to an arrest and conviction.