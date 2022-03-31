ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Man shot, killed outside apartment on Bell Road

By Bethany Davison
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3thELc_0ev64MEk00

A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found shot and killed outside an apartment complex off of Bell Road late Wednesday night.

A neighbor called police when she heard gunshots outside the apartments on Bell Road, near Edge O Lake Drive, before midnight.

According to investigators, the 23-year-old man was found dead near a vehicle in the parking lot.

Detectives said no witnesses have been identified, so they don't have much to go on.

They hope neighbors have surveillance video that could help with the investigation.

If you have information on what happened, you can call Metro Nashville Police Department at 615-862-7560.

You can also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME. You could also qualify for a cash reward if the information you provide leads to an arrest and conviction.

Comments / 0

NewsChannel 5 WTVF
NewsChannel 5 WTVF

23K+

Followers

5K+

Posts

3M+

Views

Related
WREG

Three stabbed near airport area, two charged

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three people were stabbed during a fight that led to a shooting near the airport area Sunday. MPD responded to the incident on the 5400 block of Sputnik Drive around 2:00 a.m. Sunday after an altercation between neighbors. Reports stated Shawanda Rayford got into a fight with Tyrone Willis and his family. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Nashville, TN
Nashville, TN
Crime & Safety
Oxygen

Suspect Allegedly Confesses To Killing Elderly Lover, Encasing Body In Concrete

New details are coming to light in the murder of an elderly man found dead in a concrete-filled bathtub. Juan Tejedor Baron, 23, and Scott Hannon, 34, were arrested on Wednesday following a manhunt that began in Hawaii and ended in California, as previously reported. Now, Baron has allegedly confessed to brutally killing Gary Ruby, 73, at the victim’s upscale Honolulu home, as detailed in court documents obtained by Law&Crime.
HONOLULU, HI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Crime Stoppers#The Apartments#Bell Road
TMZ.com

Young Dolph Murder Suspect Attacked in Jail

One of Young Dolph's suspected killers apparently has some enemies behind bars ... because he was recently attacked by another inmate. Justin Johnson, who is in custody on a slew of charges including first-degree murder, was punched by a fellow inmate at Tennessee's Shelby County Jail while in the middle of a phone call Friday ... his attorney tells TMZ.
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WSMV

Two men arrested following Monday afternoon pursuit

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Investigative Team Addressing Neighborhood shootings detectives arrested two men Monday afternoon after confiscating a large amount of drugs. TITANS investigators said detectives arrested Aaron McCulland, 23, and Taylor Ewin III, 19, after confiscating weapons, drugs, and stolen cars from the two men. Authorities said detectives...
NASHVILLE, TN
NewsChannel 5 WTVF

NewsChannel 5 WTVF

23K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Nashville, Tennessee news and weather from NewsChannel 5 WTVF, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.newschannel5.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy