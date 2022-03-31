ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Supernatural Drama ‘SurrealEstate’ Sells Globally

By Scott Roxborough
 1 day ago

International buyers are all in on SurrealEstate .

The supernatural drama series, starring Schitt’s Creek ‘s Tim Rozon and Sarah Levy as part of a team of real estate brokers who specialize in haunted houses, has been snapped up by international broadcasters. German group Leonine, which is handling international rights of the show, said Thursday that it had closed deals in more than 160 territories for the series, which premiered on Canada’s CTV and on Syfy in the U.S. last year.

NBCUniversal’s Syfy picked up SurrealEstate across much of its European footprint, securing rights for the one-hour series in France, Spain, Portugal and German-speaking Europe, as well as for its Syfy channels in Latin America. Leonine also closed deals with Sky, which will take the series in the U.K., Ireland and Italy, and with TV2 in Norway, among other deals.

George R. Olson served as creator, showrunner and executive producer on the 10-episode first season of SurrealEstate, with Lance Samuels, Daniel Iron, Armand Leo, and Danishka Esterhazy executive producing. Directors are Paul Fox ( Schitt’s Creek ), Paolo Barzman ( Wynonna Earp ) Esterhazy, and Melanie Scrofano ( Wynonna Earp ). Adam Korson ( Lucifer ), Maurice Dean Wint ( Murdoch Mysteries ), Savannah Basley ( Wynonna Earp ) and Tennille Read ( Schitt’s Creek ) co-star.

Blue Ice Pictures is producing SurrealEstate for Syfy and Canada’s Bell Media, with Leonine Studios and Rainmaker Content handling international sales.

