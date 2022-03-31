ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cycling

UCI rules transgender cyclist Bridges ineligible for British event

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40VM6G_0ev61nys00

March 31 (Reuters) - Transgender cyclist Emily Bridges will not compete at Saturday's National Omnium Championships after governing body UCI ruled she is ineligible, British Cycling said.

Bridges had been due to compete in her first women's event in Derby, facing some of the sport's biggest names including five-time Olympic champion Laura Kenny.

British Cycling said Bridges would have been taking part under their "Transgender and Non-Binary Participation policy" before the UCI ruling.

"We have now been informed by the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) that under their current guidelines Emily is not eligible to participate in this event," British Cycling said in a statement on Wednesday.

"We have been in close discussions with the UCI regarding Emily's participation this weekend and have also engaged closely with Emily and her family regarding her transition and involvement in elite competitions."

Bridges, who set a national junior men's record over 25 miles in 2018, began hormone therapy last year to reduce her testosterone levels.

"We acknowledge the decision of the UCI with regards to Emily's participation, however we fully recognise her disappointment with today's decision," the British Cycling statement added.

"Transgender and non-binary inclusion is bigger than one race and one athlete – it is a challenge for all elite sports.

"We believe all participants within our sport deserve more clarity and understanding around participation in elite competitions and we will continue to work with the UCI on both Emily's case and the wider situation with regards to this issue."

Reuters has contacted UCI for comment.

Reporting by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 1

Check out more stories from
Reuters
Reuters

386K+

Followers

307K+

Posts

181M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
Daily Mail

Sebastian Coe warns 'gender cannot trump biology' amid the controversy over transgender swimmer Lia Thomas, as World Athletics chief insists women's sport is in a 'very fragile' place

Sebastian Coe has warned ‘gender cannot trump biology’ as the transgender debate threatens to engulf sport. There was huge controversy over the weekend when the American swimmer Lia Thomas, who transitioned in 2019, won the US national college title in the women's 500-yard freestyle. That victory has sparked...
SOCIETY
Daily Mail

British trans rider Emily Bridges BLOCKED from competing in this weekend's National Omnium Championships against Dame Laura Kenny by world cycling body UCI - despite having lowered her testosterone to required level

British trans-gender rider Emily Bridges has been blocked from competing at this weekend’s National Omnium Championships after a ruling by cycling’s world governing body. The 21-year-old was due to race in her first women’s event at the Derby Arena on Saturday, when she would have been up against five-time Olympic champion Laura Kenny.
SOCIETY
Daily Mail

Top female cyclists 'are too scared to speak out' over trans rival racing them and Dame Laura Kenny in the national championships a month after she was in male events - as her mother claims she will get police protection for race

Women cyclists are 'distressed' that a transgender rider will race top female athletes this weekend but are too scared to speak out, it was claimed yesterday. Emily Bridges, 21, will compete against five-time Olympic champion Dame Laura Kenny in the National Omnium Championships in Derby on Saturday. But there has...
CYCLING
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Laura Kenny
AFP

Dubai ruler abused ex-wife to 'exorbitant degree', UK court rules

The ruler of Dubai abused his ex-wife on an extraordinary scale, a UK judge ruled on Thursday, ending a lengthy legal battle between the couple over their two children. His behaviour towards his ex-wife through "threats, poems, coordinating press reports, covertly arranging to purchase property immediately overlooking hers, phone-hacking or in the conduct of this litigation, has been abusive to a high, indeed exorbitant, degree," the judge ruled.
WORLD
BBC

Boris Becker trial hears star lost Wimbledon trophies

Former tennis champion Boris Becker does not know where his Wimbledon trophies are, he has told a jury. The six-time Grand Slam winner told Southwark Crown Court he would hand them over "tomorrow" if he had access to them, as a trial into his alleged failure to declare assets continues.
TENNIS
UPI News

British court rules against ruler of Dubai in child custody case

March 24 (UPI) -- The family division of the high court in England and Wales has ruled that the ruler of Dubai will have no face-to-face contact with his children from his marriage to Princess Haya. The court said Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum "consistently displayed coercive and controlling behavior...
U.K.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uci#Transgender#Trans Women#British Cycling#Racism
TMZ.com

Transgender Cyclist Disqualified Days Before Women's Championship Race

Emily Bridges -- a British transgender cyclist -- was set to race in a women's event this weekend ... but that has changed after the Union Cycliste Internationale disqualified her on Wednesday. According to British Cycling, the 21-year-old was eligible for the April 2 race due to the British Cycling...
CYCLING
BBC

E-scooter championship: Elise Christie set for new eSkootr series

Former speed skater Elise Christie is among the riders selected for the inaugural eSkootr championship. The series, which uses all-electric scooters, will take place in locations across the world, with London announced as the first round, on 13-14 May. A 600-metre track at the Printworks venue will see 30 riders...
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cycling
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Sports
BBC

Women's World Cup: Australia dismantle West Indies in semi-final

West Indies 148 (37 overs): Taylor 48, Jonassen 2-14 Australia waltzed into the final of the Women's World Cup with a 157-run dismantling of West Indies in Wellington. The tournament favourites made light of the green pitch and damp weather - morning rain reduced the game to 45 overs a side - to rack up 305-3.
WORLD
ESPN

Barcelona deny Giovana Queiroz allegations of 'abusive' behaviour from club director

Barcelona have been forced to deny allegations of harassment within their women's team ahead of their Champions League game against Real Madrid at Camp Nou on Wednesday. In an open letter addressed to club president Joan Laporta, Giovana Queiroz said she suffered "abusive behaviour" at the hands of a club director during her time at the club.
FIFA
The Independent

Fifa scolded in damning speech by Norwegian FA president before World Cup draw

Norway FA (NFF) president Lise Klaveness spoke at the Fifa Congress on Thursday to demand the World Cup organisers take a continued lead in promoting change on a humanitarian level, in the lead-up to the 2022 Qatar finals. Speaking in Doha, Klaveness took to the stage in front of the Fifa Council and gathered member states to underline major ethical topics which had not been dealt with strongly enough by Fifa when selecting the hosts for the tournament this year, calling the decision to hand Qatar the finals “unacceptable”. A former international who reached a World Cup semi-final with her...
FIFA
Ruff N Tuff

Ronaldo, Portugal among teams securing World Cup bids

Cristiano Ronaldo will get another shot at lifting the World Cup. Portugal beat North Macedonia 2-0 in a European playoff on Tuesday, securing a fifth World Cup appearance for the leading men’s international scorer. It was one of seven spots in soccer’s premier tournament decided on the day. Thirty-two teams, including the hosts, will play in Qatar starting Nov. 21. As of Tuesday, 27 teams had qualified with two additional spots to be determined on Wednesday. Two intercontinental playoffs will be held in June along with two games to determine the final European berth.
SPORTbible

Jabulani (2010) Voted The Greatest World Cup Ball Of All Time

Yes, you did read that headline correctly. The infamous Jabulani ball that was heavily criticised at the 2010 tournament in South Africa has been voted the greatest World Cup ball of all time. It's unpredictable trajectory and unique design left plenty of goalkeepers in a state of panic. "The new...
SOCCER
Reuters

Reuters

386K+
Followers
307K+
Post
181M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy