Detroit, MI

Detroit Weather: Less wind but snow chances come back tonight

By Dave Rexroth
WXYZ
 1 day ago

(WXYZ) — Tonight: Mostly cloudy. A few rain showers could change to a light snow shower. Low of 31°. There...

www.wxyz.com

