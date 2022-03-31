Detroit Weather: Less wind but snow chances come back tonight

The two days where the weather could impact plans the most are Tuesday and Wednesday. By the time everything wraps up, we will be looking at between 1" and 1.5" of rain between the two days. Most of this is expected to fall between Tuesday morning and very early Wednesday before we transition to snow and mix conditions. A light coating of snow is expected too, with this occurring between Wednesday morning and very early Thursday morning as the system is finishing through our area. Depending on thought of road impacts, Wednesday could become an Alert Day during the morning due to the snow and also the mix later on that will cause slippery conditions.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 11 DAYS AGO