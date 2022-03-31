76ers vs. Pistons: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Philadelphia 76ers (46-29) play against the Detroit Pistons (20-56) at Little Caesars Arena

The Philadelphia 76ers are spending $3,237,455 per win while the Detroit Pistons are spending $6,551,117 per win

Game Time: 7:00 PM EDT on Thursday March 31, 2022

Broadcast Info

National TV: N/A

Home TV: Bally Sports DET+

Away TV: NBC Sports Philadelp

Home Radio: N/A

Away Radio: 97.5 The Fanatic

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

@ginamizell

Sixers 25, Pistons 20 at the end of the first. Clunky offensive start for both teams. Embiid has 11 points on 3-of-7 shooting and 6 boards. – 7:35 PM

@sixers

Tisse & Rese: a dynamic duo. pic.twitter.com/snEwRlrlIG – 7:35 PM

@JLEdwardsIII

END OF 1Q: 76ers 25, Pistons 20. Much better ending for Detroit.

Cade Cunningham has 8 points; Saddiq Bey with 5. – 7:35 PM

@omarisankofa

End of 1: Sixers 25, Pistons 20.

Cunningham: 8 points

Bey: 5 points

Stewart, Bagley: 5 rebounds – 7:34 PM

@ginamizell

DeAndre Jordan is back at backup center after Paul Millsap had that role against the Bucks. – 7:33 PM

@PompeyOnSixers

Embiid has 9 points and 4 rebounds in 10 minutes of action after his three-point play. However, he’s shooting just 2 of 6 so far. The good thing he’s 5-5 from the foul line. – 7:30 PM

@VinceGoodwill

You don’t realize how large Joel Embiid is until he’s standing next to another big dude…

And eclipses him – 7:30 PM

@rich_hofmann

Sixers appear to have gone back to the original stagger. Harden and Harris out, Maxey and Embiid stay. – 7:28 PM

@DannyLeroux

@rich_hofmann

Embiid has to get better shots when he gets a switch against a guard, which seems like is Detroit’s game plan. I would expect him to remedy that fairly quickly. – 7:25 PM

@Ky_Carlin

Matisse Thybulle misses a fast break layup which leads to a Cory Joseph triple for the Pistons. Timeout Doc Rivers. #Sixers – 7:24 PM

@sixers

never gets old. 😍 pic.twitter.com/DtWxVMTovM – 7:20 PM

@KyleNeubeck

Pistons switching the pick-and-roll a lot early. Last two possessions resulted in Embiid getting fouled posting up a wing, and Harden hitting a stepback three with Stewart on him in space. Easy money – 7:19 PM

@NBAKrell

Sixers looking for that Isaiah Stewart switch with Saddiq Bey every time down with the Embiid-Harden pick-and-rolls. AKA, they’re doing what they should do. – 7:19 PM

@Ky_Carlin

James Harden drills a triple, the 2nd for Philly, and they take a 12-6 lead over the Pistons early #Sixers – 7:19 PM

@JLEdwardsIII

Sixers lead the Pistons, 12-6, early on. Cade has 4 points, Saddiq 2.

Nothing going in at any level for Detroit. – 7:18 PM

@omarisankofa

Sixers 12, Pistons 6 with 6:26 on the clock. Detroit is 3-11 from the floor, Philly is 4-10 with a pair of 3-pointers – 7:18 PM

@PompeyOnSixers

#UglyShootingFlow: The #Pistons are shooting 3-for-10, while the #Sixers are 3-9. The #Sixers lead 9-6 after Joel Embiid’s pair of foul shots 7:01 left in the first quarter. – 7:17 PM

@JLEdwardsIII

Isaiah Stewart got a guy to bite on his 3-point pump fake, he put the ball on the floor and found Cade for a wide-open 3. That’s next. – 7:15 PM

@omarisankofa

There’s a strong smell of something burning behind the Pistons’ basket right now. Maybe a good omen, maybe not – 7:11 PM

@JLEdwardsIII

I’m assuming Thybulle will guard Cade tonight. This will be a fun matchup. – 7:06 PM

@PompeyOnSixers

#DidYouKnowFlow: #Sixers swingman Danny Green needs two three-point attempts to tie Michael Finley for 47th on the NBA all-time three-point attempts list at 3,880. – 7:02 PM

@PompeyOnSixers

Starters

Sixers: Thybulle, Harris, Embiid, Maxey and Harden

Pistons: Bey, Bagley, Stewart, Cunningham, Joseph – 7:00 PM

@JLEdwardsIII

Pistons starters: Cade, CoJo, Bey, Bagley and Stewart – 6:57 PM

@sixers

DG in DET. 😃

@detnewsRodBeard

#Pistons Isaiah Livers might put up 40 tonight with this fit. pic.twitter.com/YoWtT9hLAT – 6:51 PM

@omarisankofa

Cory Joseph was listed as questionable, but he’s in the starting lineup with Cade Cunningham, Saddiq Bey, Marvin Bagley III and Isaiah Stewart – 6:46 PM

@DetroitPistons

Almost game time in the 313 🏠

#Pistons | @Kia pic.twitter.com/A64PUZqYnb – 6:45 PM

@DetroitPistons

Tonight’s @HenryFordHealth injury/status report against the visiting Philadelphia 76ers: pic.twitter.com/5PdG2U8l6R – 6:26 PM

@basketballtalk

@sixers

@ginamizell

Blue Coats assistant GM Jameer Nelson is here in Detroit and catching up with Braxton Key, who is on a 10-day with the Pistons pic.twitter.com/Rw2mLWLrvt – 6:07 PM

@Ky_Carlin

James Harden pregame work #Sixers pic.twitter.com/MRODP7GEhP – 6:06 PM

@Ky_Carlin

Detroit Pistons rookie Cade Cunningham is preparing for battle #Sixers pic.twitter.com/Jp6jldu0Lk – 5:46 PM

@Ky_Carlin

DeAndre Jordan putting in work pregame #Sixers pic.twitter.com/r07BfJZaoA – 5:43 PM

@DannyLeroux

@JLEdwardsIII

Casey said he’s weighing the options with the Motor City Cruise guys (Saben Lee, Luka Garza and Pickett), who are about to begin playoffs. “We want (the Cruise) to succeed.” – 5:27 PM

@omarisankofa

Casey said Saben Lee will play one of the games on the upcoming road trip, either in OKC or Indianapolis – 5:26 PM

@Pistons_PR

The Detroit Pistons have recalled Luka Garza from the Motor City Cruise. – 5:25 PM

@JLEdwardsIII

Dwane Casey on Killian Hayes’ good stretch: “He’s got that swag to him.” Said he’s playing with great confidence and bravado. – 5:24 PM

@omarisankofa

Casey on Killian Hayes: “He’s got that swag about him. He’s playing with the amount of confidence you have to have as a point guard in this league.” – 5:24 PM

@omarisankofa

Dwane Casey said Isaiah Livers is out of concussion protocols – 5:24 PM

@DetroitPistons

@DetroitPistons

@sixers

@basketballtalk

@Pistons_PR

Through his first 60 career games, Cade Cunningham’s totals in points, rebounds and assists puts him in elite company of players with similar career minimums. #Pistons

(via @Basketball-Reference) pic.twitter.com/F8KkApxeBZ – 4:45 PM

@coachthorpe

Herro competed. Sixers mostly ran the same weave before a player decided to attack him. I am not convinced it’s a sound strategy to run nothing and just attack him. Maxey hit two big threes, a step back and a deep deep shot. – 4:24 PM

@DerekBodnerNBA

Prior to this year, the most possessions that Joel Embiid finished (shot, drawn foul, turnover) as a roller in pick-and-rolls was 37. He averaged 31 such possessions per year.

He has 51 in the 15 games he’s played alongside of James Harden. – 3:56 PM

@DetroitPistons

@DannyLeroux

@Pistons_PR

The Detroit Pistons have recalled Saben Lee from the Motor City Cruise. – 2:07 PM

@CBSSportsNBA

Joel Embiid, JJ Redick discuss 76ers fans’ relationship with Ben Simmons: ‘They wanted him to shoot the ball’

cbssports.com/nba/news/joel-… – 2:06 PM

@NBA_Math

Based on their last 10 games only:

10. Luka Doncic

9. Devin Booker

8. Jayson Tatum

7. Kyrie Irving

6. Joel Embiid

5.

4.

3.

2.

1.

Using our Rolling Player Ratings, @fromal09 has the latest NBA Player Power Rankings for @Sportscasting19: https://t.co/w6uj8rvObv pic.twitter.com/sph2UhunNw – 2:04 PM

@Ky_Carlin

The Pistons have been struggling all season, but they have been led by a real ROY candidate in Cade Cunningham. Doc Rivers has been impressed with his improvement. #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2022/03/31/six… via @SixersWire – 1:53 PM

@clutchfans

Orlando should lose their final 5 games, but Detroit has games left vs OKC & IND. Blazers just passed SAC and are nearing IND (5th). Kings, Pacers need to lose.

Rockets can still guarantee a tie for 1st (possibly just a two-way tie), which is why Friday’s game is so important. – 1:53 PM

@MFollowill

With teams down to 5 to 7 games remaining, only 7 players have a shot to play in 82 games:

Dwight Powell

Kevon Looney

Franz Wagner

Deni Avdija

Saddiq Bey

Mikal Bridges

Buddy Hield

In the last 5 82-game seasons an average of 22 players each season appeared in all 82 games. – 1:49 PM

@TommyBeer

Total Minutes played in March:

Alec Burks: 535

Nikola Jokic: 510

Joel Embiid: 495

Karl-Anthony Towns: 463

Minutes per game in March:

Alec Burks: 33.5

Giannis Antetokounmpo: 33.4

Steph Curry: 33.1

Ja Morant: 33.0

Chris Paul: 33.0

Jimmy Butler: 32.5

tommybeer.substack.com/p/thibs-should… – 1:47 PM

@chadfordinsider

@ZacBoyer

Villanova’s Jay Wright said that he recalls how pleasant, supportive and respectful Kansas and its fans have been to his program after the teams’ recent games. “I don’t know if that happens that much when you come to Philadelphia.” #kubball – 1:07 PM

@omarisankofa

Isaiah Livers isn’t listed on the injury report for tonight’s game against the Sixers, meaning he’s back. He missed Detroit’s last four games with a concussion.

Cory Joseph (right lumbar spine strain) is questionable. – 12:39 PM

@BillSimmons

2 verrrrrrry interesting NBA subplots tonight for THE CHASE TO AVOID THE 2-SEED

1. Does Milwaukee want to win that Brooklyn game?

2. Does Philly want to win that Detroit game? pic.twitter.com/Nbddc262h6 – 12:27 PM

@NYPost_Berman

#Knicks Newsletter: One of major challenges in Leon Rose’s vital offseason is dealing with an Eastern Conference that’s become a powerhouse. And one more Eastern team may enter fray next season – especially if they steal Mitchell Robinson #Pistons nypost.com/2022/03/31/how… – 12:26 PM

@ginamizell

Doc Rivers said the Sixers do not plan to rest anybody tonight vs. Detroit, but alluded it could happen on one of their final two back-to-backs (Saturday vs. Charlotte/Sunday vs. Cleveland and April 9 and 10 at home vs. Indiana and Detroit). – 11:32 AM

@Ky_Carlin

Joel Embiid from shootaround this morning #Sixers pic.twitter.com/LhfZlqVzyO – 10:54 AM

@detnewsRodBeard

For Women’s History Month:

‘Representation matters’: Pistons’ female executives pave way for change: bit.ly/38lwOAB – 10:25 AM

@statmuse

Most career points per minute in NBA history:

0.83 — Joel Embiid

0.79 — Michael Jordan

(Submitted by @ZackHurts) pic.twitter.com/EgzXnITZ4K – 10:01 AM

@JCowleyHoops

If it was to end today, Bulls at Celtics – Celtics in 5.

Games that matter tonight:

76ers at Pistons

Bucks at Nets

Cavs at Hawks – 9:06 AM

@detnewsRodBeard

To celebrate Women’s History Month:

‘Representation matters’: Female executives in #Pistons organization paving way for change: detroitnews.com/story/sports/n… – 8:23 AM

