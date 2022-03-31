Bucks vs. Nets: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest
The Milwaukee Bucks (47-28) play against the Brooklyn Nets (40-36) at Barclays Center
The Milwaukee Bucks are spending $3,448,167 per win while the Brooklyn Nets are spending $4,363,408 per win
Game Time: 7:30 PM EDT on Thursday March 31, 2022
Broadcast Info
National TV: TNT
Home TV: N/A
Away TV: NBC Sports Philadelp
Home Radio: N/A
Away Radio: 620 AM/103.3 FM WTMJ
When the game is underway, you can follow it here!
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Nets up, 10-4, with 7:09 left in the first quarter. Been a rough start for them offensively.
Jrue Holiday just spent the first minute of the timeout looking for explanations from the officials about the way the game has been officiated thus far. – 7:41 PM
#Bucks have opened up with 5 missed shots and 3 turnovers in the first 5 minutes…#Nets lead 10-4. – 7:41 PM
Seth Curry drains a 3 to put the Nets up 10-4 with 7:09 left in the first quarter. Brooklyn brought its defense tonight. Andre Drummond just had a deflection and the Nets have guarded. – 7:40 PM
No one wants to be in the way of Giannis. pic.twitter.com/1QrISFASwJ – 7:40 PM
First two points came in style! pic.twitter.com/AkdWcjXnBo – 7:39 PM
Nets come up empty on their first four possessions before Bruce Brown scores five points.
Giannis Antetokounmpo scores the Bucks’ first points tonight with 8:37 left in the first quarter.
Rough start for both offenses. – 7:37 PM
Kyrie Irving wearing uniforms paying homage to New Jersey for the first time this season pic.twitter.com/xyTuQaYlM6 – 7:37 PM
Bruce Brown with five points. Rest of the Nets and Bucks a combined 0 for 9 and scoreless. – 7:37 PM
Bucks start 0-for-5. Wasn’t the case for Detroit on Tuesday. – 7:36 PM
After nine straight missed shots, the #Nets score the first basket of the game at 9:58. – 7:35 PM
DeAndre Jordan is back at backup center after Paul Millsap had that role against the Bucks. – 7:33 PM
Bucks-Nets. pic.twitter.com/XvJ6NBU3Z1 – 7:32 PM
It’s time for Bucks Basketball!! pic.twitter.com/3zVkl7NeJv – 7:31 PM
We got you for @Brooklyn Nets v @Milwaukee Bucks on @YESNetwork .. join us #NetsWorld pic.twitter.com/edZzLzREhH – 7:29 PM
Greetings from Barclays. Nets-Bucks about to tip. Last time they played, Kyrie led the Nets to a win over them in Milwaukee. Last contender on the regular season schedule for the Nets. A measuring stick game of sorts. Updates to come. – 7:28 PM
Since KD jumped to Brooklyn, the Bucks are 8-4 in games he’s played in with Giannis averaging
33.8 points
11.9 rebounds
4.6 assists
.544/.318/.590 (48% in the playoff series) – 7:24 PM
Jrue Holiday has posted a double-double in back-to-back games.
🎥 @SociosUSA pic.twitter.com/N1VzLQ70QW – 7:16 PM
Tonights Nets starters vs. Milwaukee: Irving, Curry, Durant, Brown and Drummond. – 7:13 PM
Nets starters vs. Milwaukee: Irving, Curry, Durant, Brown and Drummond.
This is the seventh start for this five-man lineup (4-2 record entering tonight’s game). – 7:05 PM
Wesley Matthews draws a second consecutive start for the #Bucks vs. the #Nets – 7:04 PM
Starting 5 in Brooklyn. pic.twitter.com/rDMMIR3G84 – 7:04 PM
The Nets’ Starters vs. the Bucks:
🧙🏽♂️Kyrie Irving
💦Seth Curry
🔒Bruce Brown
💲Kevin Durant
🦍Andre Drummond – 7:02 PM
Giannis has scored 30+ points in each of his last seven road games, which is now tied for the second-longest such streak in Bucks history.
🎥 @SociosUSA pic.twitter.com/X2x7YwheaX – 6:49 PM
Giannis Antetokounmpo played on Tuesday, despite being listed as probable with knee soreness. The plan is for him to do the same tonight.
Before the game, I asked Mike Budenholzer what significance we should place on that knee soreness designation.
His response: pic.twitter.com/xMpMcaM0MC – 6:45 PM
In early January, acting head coach Darvin Ham and the Bucks came to Brooklyn & left with a 121-109 win.
🔄 @betwayusa Game Rewind. pic.twitter.com/1l0PKkw6Tv – 6:34 PM
Jevon makes his return to Brooklyn.
📸 @MotorolaUS pic.twitter.com/f3SXt75C6t – 6:23 PM
Thursday night at The Clays 💧 pic.twitter.com/OzME8kXnhQ – 6:18 PM
Wes & Jrueski in the cut.
📸 @MotorolaUS pic.twitter.com/Nu2L9TTNSG – 6:06 PM
“He’s a player that’s evolved, he can shoot the ball, space the floor, score off the bounce, score on 1-on-1, score in the post, he’s an intelligent player. He can read and react, get to his spot… really potent late in games as well.”
-Steve Nash with praise for Khris Middleton pic.twitter.com/yea74DAzLK – 6:04 PM
Steve Nash says that Blake Griffin’s best position by far is at the five. Points to that as a reason he’s not playing instead of James Johnson. – 5:50 PM
“They’re the world champs — They’re the team that is well established and played a long time together.”
⁃Steve Nash on the Milwaukee Bucks. – 5:47 PM
Bobby Pockets.
📸 @MotorolaUS pic.twitter.com/srjwe03xPb – 5:47 PM
Giannis Antetokounmpo and Kevin Durant face off tonight at 7:30.
• Giannis: 29.9 PPG on 55.2% FG
• KD: 29.7 PPG on 52.1% FG
• LeBron: 30.1 PPG on 52.3% FG
The last time two players averaged at least 29 points on 50% shooting: David Robinson & Shaq in 1993-94. – 5:34 PM
#Bucks all-stars Giannis Antetokounmpo & Khris Middleton warm up at Barclays Center.
Antetokounmpo is probable to play tonight vs. the #Nets with right knee soreness. pic.twitter.com/c8Aql7wlsk – 5:26 PM
Here’s how things net out.
🎰 @paysbig pic.twitter.com/lG7w3VvLPE – 4:32 PM
Will the Bucks score more or less than 47 points in the paint tonight?
📊 @betwayusa – 3:36 PM
Your Hornets have scored 195 second chance points in March, bringing the season total donation to $19,940! 🍽
