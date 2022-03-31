Bucks vs. Nets: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Milwaukee Bucks (47-28) play against the Brooklyn Nets (40-36) at Barclays Center

The Milwaukee Bucks are spending $3,448,167 per win while the Brooklyn Nets are spending $4,363,408 per win

Game Time: 7:30 PM EDT on Thursday March 31, 2022

Broadcast Info

National TV: TNT

Home TV: N/A

Away TV: NBC Sports Philadelp

Home Radio: N/A

Away Radio: 620 AM/103.3 FM WTMJ

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

@eric_nehm

Nets up, 10-4, with 7:09 left in the first quarter. Been a rough start for them offensively.

Jrue Holiday just spent the first minute of the timeout looking for explanations from the officials about the way the game has been officiated thus far. – 7:41 PM

@JimOwczarski

#Bucks have opened up with 5 missed shots and 3 turnovers in the first 5 minutes…#Nets lead 10-4. – 7:41 PM

@Alex__Schiffer

Seth Curry drains a 3 to put the Nets up 10-4 with 7:09 left in the first quarter. Brooklyn brought its defense tonight. Andre Drummond just had a deflection and the Nets have guarded. – 7:40 PM

@Bucks

No one wants to be in the way of Giannis. pic.twitter.com/1QrISFASwJ – 7:40 PM

@BrooklynNets

First two points came in style! pic.twitter.com/AkdWcjXnBo – 7:39 PM

@eric_nehm

Nets come up empty on their first four possessions before Bruce Brown scores five points.

Giannis Antetokounmpo scores the Bucks’ first points tonight with 8:37 left in the first quarter.

Rough start for both offenses. – 7:37 PM

@APOOCH

Kyrie Irving wearing uniforms paying homage to New Jersey for the first time this season pic.twitter.com/xyTuQaYlM6 – 7:37 PM

@briancmahoney

Bruce Brown with five points. Rest of the Nets and Bucks a combined 0 for 9 and scoreless. – 7:37 PM

@Alex__Schiffer

Bucks start 0-for-5. Wasn’t the case for Detroit on Tuesday. – 7:36 PM

@JimOwczarski

After nine straight missed shots, the #Nets score the first basket of the game at 9:58. – 7:35 PM

@ginamizell

DeAndre Jordan is back at backup center after Paul Millsap had that role against the Bucks. – 7:33 PM

@eric_nehm

Bucks-Nets. pic.twitter.com/XvJ6NBU3Z1 – 7:32 PM

@Bucks

It’s time for Bucks Basketball!! pic.twitter.com/3zVkl7NeJv – 7:31 PM

@Alex__Schiffer

Follow my man @Eric Nehm for your Bucks needs tonight. @Joe Vardon is in the building, too. – 7:30 PM

@sarahkustok

We got you for @Brooklyn Nets v @Milwaukee Bucks on @YESNetwork .. join us #NetsWorld pic.twitter.com/edZzLzREhH – 7:29 PM

@basketballtalk

My weekly NBA conversations with @CRobinsonNBC is one of my favorite parts of my week. Just 30 minutes of talking hoops with a guy who gets it.

Bucks starting to ‘flip the switch’; will defense doom the Nets? | PBT E… youtu.be/IvUy1cV4_e0 via @YouTube – 7:28 PM

@Alex__Schiffer

Greetings from Barclays. Nets-Bucks about to tip. Last time they played, Kyrie led the Nets to a win over them in Milwaukee. Last contender on the regular season schedule for the Nets. A measuring stick game of sorts. Updates to come. – 7:28 PM

@tmjgarcia

Since KD jumped to Brooklyn, the Bucks are 8-4 in games he’s played in with Giannis averaging

33.8 points

11.9 rebounds

4.6 assists

.544/.318/.590 (48% in the playoff series) – 7:24 PM

@Bucks

Jrue Holiday has posted a double-double in back-to-back games.

🎥 @SociosUSA pic.twitter.com/N1VzLQ70QW – 7:16 PM

@BrooklynNets

Willing to do what it takes 😂 pic.twitter.com/j16plSwzis – 7:15 PM

@meanbarb

Tonights Nets starters vs. Milwaukee: Irving, Curry, Durant, Brown and Drummond. – 7:13 PM

@JimOwczarski

I have a ton of respect for every in-arena DJ in the NBA – and I recognize I’m sitting in Brooklyn, NY – but if you’re gonna drop “Definition” on me from Black Star on me I just have to love you. – 7:07 PM

@Alex__Schiffer

Nets starters vs. Milwaukee: Irving, Curry, Durant, Brown and Drummond.

This is the seventh start for this five-man lineup (4-2 record entering tonight’s game). – 7:05 PM

@JimOwczarski

Wesley Matthews draws a second consecutive start for the #Bucks vs. the #Nets – 7:04 PM

@Bucks

Starting 5 in Brooklyn. pic.twitter.com/rDMMIR3G84 – 7:04 PM

@ajayibrowne

The Nets’ Starters vs. the Bucks:

🧙🏽‍♂️Kyrie Irving

💦Seth Curry

🔒Bruce Brown

💲Kevin Durant

🦍Andre Drummond – 7:02 PM

@BrooklynNets

Rollin’ with the same 5⃣ to start pic.twitter.com/D5bZntTI0J – 7:00 PM

@NYPost_Lewis

#Nets‘ Bruce Brown improves 3-point shot to avoid further ‘disrespect’ nypost.com/2022/03/31/net… via @nypostsports teammate @rydunleavy – 6:58 PM

@Bucks

Giannis has scored 30+ points in each of his last seven road games, which is now tied for the second-longest such streak in Bucks history.

🎥 @SociosUSA pic.twitter.com/X2x7YwheaX – 6:49 PM

@eric_nehm

Giannis Antetokounmpo played on Tuesday, despite being listed as probable with knee soreness. The plan is for him to do the same tonight.

Before the game, I asked Mike Budenholzer what significance we should place on that knee soreness designation.

His response: pic.twitter.com/xMpMcaM0MC – 6:45 PM

@Bucks

In early January, acting head coach Darvin Ham and the Bucks came to Brooklyn & left with a 121-109 win.

🔄 @betwayusa Game Rewind. pic.twitter.com/1l0PKkw6Tv – 6:34 PM

@Bucks

Jevon makes his return to Brooklyn.

📸 @MotorolaUS pic.twitter.com/f3SXt75C6t – 6:23 PM

@basketballtalk

Report: Harden told Durant last summer he would sign extension with Nets nba.nbcsports.com/2022/03/31/rep… – 6:21 PM

@BrooklynNets

Thursday night at The Clays 💧 pic.twitter.com/OzME8kXnhQ – 6:18 PM

@Bucks

Wes & Jrueski in the cut.

📸 @MotorolaUS pic.twitter.com/Nu2L9TTNSG – 6:06 PM

@DavidEarly

“He’s a player that’s evolved, he can shoot the ball, space the floor, score off the bounce, score on 1-on-1, score in the post, he’s an intelligent player. He can read and react, get to his spot… really potent late in games as well.”

-Steve Nash with praise for Khris Middleton pic.twitter.com/yea74DAzLK – 6:04 PM

@SBondyNYDN

Kevin Durant speaking the truth and advocating for beat writers to get back in locker rooms. pic.twitter.com/Vl3vzJVvZb – 5:57 PM

@DavidEarly

Steve Nash says that Blake Griffin’s best position by far is at the five. Points to that as a reason he’s not playing instead of James Johnson. – 5:50 PM

@ajayibrowne

“They’re the world champs — They’re the team that is well established and played a long time together.”

⁃Steve Nash on the Milwaukee Bucks. – 5:47 PM

@Bucks

Bobby Pockets.

📸 @MotorolaUS pic.twitter.com/srjwe03xPb – 5:47 PM

@GeryWoelfel

Looking forward to joining John Pappadopoulos at the top of 5 o’clock hour on ESPN La Crosse (105.5 FM). Will be chatting about the future of UW star guard Johnny Davis, the Bucks and NBA playoffs. – 5:40 PM

@APOOCH

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Kevin Durant face off tonight at 7:30.

• Giannis: 29.9 PPG on 55.2% FG

• KD: 29.7 PPG on 52.1% FG

• LeBron: 30.1 PPG on 52.3% FG

The last time two players averaged at least 29 points on 50% shooting: David Robinson & Shaq in 1993-94. – 5:34 PM

@JimOwczarski

#Bucks all-stars Giannis Antetokounmpo & Khris Middleton warm up at Barclays Center.

Antetokounmpo is probable to play tonight vs. the #Nets with right knee soreness. pic.twitter.com/c8Aql7wlsk – 5:26 PM

@Bucks

Here’s how things net out.

🎰 @paysbig pic.twitter.com/lG7w3VvLPE – 4:32 PM

@Krisplashed

On my way to Barclays Center about to talk to @ScoopB @JeriTsaiNets @SAINTNET1 about Nets & more. Pull up on us here

spotifygr.link/YoptzGaOQob – 4:02 PM

@Bucks

Will the Bucks score more or less than 47 points in the paint tonight?

📊 @betwayusa – 3:36 PM

@Bucks

Stocks & Bucks. – 2:57 PM

@PompeyOnSixers

@Bucks