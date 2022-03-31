Lakers vs. Jazz: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest
The Los Angeles Lakers (31-44) play against the Utah Jazz (45-31) at Vivint Arena
The Los Angeles Lakers are spending $5,302,854 per win while the Utah Jazz are spending $3,319,198 per win
Game Time: 10:00 PM EDT on Thursday March 31, 2022
Broadcast Info
National TV: TNT
Home TV: N/A
Away TV: Spectrum SportsNet
Home Radio: KZNS / S: KTUB
Away Radio: ESPN LA 710/KWKW (S)
When the game is underway, you can follow it here!
Latest player ratings update for NBA 2K22 (@NBA2K) has one Lakers player going up and the rest going down: pic.twitter.com/8KosbZiGot – 7:12 PM
New @FrontOfficeShow is up! @Trevor_Lane and I talked the cap/tax going up, Randle saying he doesn’t want a trade, Mobley out for a bit, LBJ & AD coming back soon, a kind-of update on Murry & MPJ and more. Watch, like and subscribe below! Almost to 17K!
youtu.be/KGV04VB49oQ – 5:51 PM
For the sickos who like to watch, Thursday’s @LockedOnLakers pod, YouTube version. We talked with cap guru @Eric Pincus about his @BR_NBA article documenting all the (mis)steps leading the Lakers where they are now. @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
youtube.com/watch?v=fO5u0T… – 5:50 PM
Giannis Antetokounmpo and Kevin Durant face off tonight at 7:30.
• Giannis: 29.9 PPG on 55.2% FG
• KD: 29.7 PPG on 52.1% FG
• LeBron: 30.1 PPG on 52.3% FG
The last time two players averaged at least 29 points on 50% shooting: David Robinson & Shaq in 1993-94. – 5:34 PM
💯 The Nets’ culture
💯 How the Jazz have failed this season
💯 @JomiAdeniran puts the Lakers on pack watch
#RealOnes with @Logan Murdock and @Bell19Raja: open.spotify.com/episode/0S38IE… – 4:57 PM
Random tweet #3. I don’t envy media members choosing All-NBA this year. LeBron is amazing but his team sucks. Top 3 players all play some or mostly at center. Everyone guards everyone now, more or less. Siakam and Tatum have been elite for months now, after rougher starts. Hard. – 4:30 PM
The Crossroads of the West.
⏰: 7:00 p.m. PT
📺: @SpectrumSN & TNT
📻: ESPN LA 710 & 1330 KWKW
nba.com/lakers/news/th… – 4:30 PM
What are the Spurs’ and Lakers’ likelihoods of making the play-in?
#RingerNBAOdds machine: theringer.com/nba/22948049/n… – 4:29 PM
Here are my initial thoughts for @theathetic on @Shams Charania’s report that Anthony Davis will try to return tomorrow for tomorrow’s critical game against New Orleans. What do I think are reasonable expectations after he’s missed six weeks? theathletic.com/news/lakers-an… – 4:20 PM
Bojan Bogdanovic and Danuel House Jr. to return to Jazz lineup vs. Lakers https://t.co/Un3XMuHCBx pic.twitter.com/dpxbGAw3wt – 4:15 PM
Lakers star Anthony Davis plans to return Friday vs. the Pelicans, barring setback, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Davis has been sidelined since Feb. 14 due to mid-foot sprain. Big Lakers-Pelicans game with Play-In ramifications. – 3:06 PM
As we’ve covered on @bballilluminati pod, the NBA’s ref assignments follow a distinct pattern. Teams on national TV tend to receive league’s top refs (Warriors and Lakers). Wizards and Rockets … not so much.
But Suns lately getting love!
More here 👁️: https://t.co/PpKCT37lj8 pic.twitter.com/Z1m7NNmgPJ – 3:04 PM
Utah!! Great 10 days rehabbing in Portland!
Cannot wait to see my fam ❤️ – 3:00 PM
LeBron James vs Fathers/Sons.
Last game against Gary Payton: April 5, 2007
1st game against Gary Payton II: Oct. 29, 2021
Last game against Kenyon Martin: Feb. 1, 2014
1st game against Kenyon Martin Jr: Jan. 10, 2021
(cont.) – 2:57 PM
Utah Jazz forwards Bojan Bogdanovic and Danuel House will be making their returns from injury for Thursday night’s pivotal game against the short-handed Los Angeles Lakers. sltrib.com/sports/jazz/20… – 2:13 PM
Dunc’d On Prime: Point Guard Rankings 2021-22 w/ @Nate Duncan
Subscribe to Total Access for ad-free episodes of Dunc’d On, and much more: https://t.co/n4QLDC9m6F pic.twitter.com/oDzroRpAOl – 2:00 PM
The @Utah Jazz are inching closer to having their full playoff roster available.
Danuel House Jr. and Bojan Bogdanovic are available.
Hassan Whiteside and Trent Forrest remain out.
#TakeNote | @kslsports – 1:59 PM
#Lakers are going through “organizational fatigue” thanks to LeBron James.
sportscasting.com/lakers-exhaust… – 1:58 PM
As he readies for return, Bogdanovic says Jazz have the pieces to put things back together ksl.com/article/503791… – 1:50 PM
With teams down to 5 to 7 games remaining, only 7 players have a shot to play in 82 games:
Dwight Powell
Kevon Looney
Franz Wagner
Deni Avdija
Saddiq Bey
Mikal Bridges
Buddy Hield
In the last 5 82-game seasons an average of 22 players each season appeared in all 82 games. – 1:49 PM
About 15 minutes away from today’s live chat for Total Access members on our subscriber-only Discord
Subscribe for access to these chats with me and @Danny Leroux, 5 ad-free pods per week and more: duncdon.supportingcast.fm – 1:45 PM
Looks like Anthony Davis has gone from doubtful to out for the Lakers tonight against the Jazz. pic.twitter.com/IndzlxE7O0 – 1:44 PM
As Anthony Davis — out since Feb. 16 with a foot sprain — progresses toward a game-time decision vs. New Orleans on Friday, LeBron James is hopeful to test out his ankle sprain and try to make a return to the lineup too, sources tell ESPN. – 1:35 PM
According to @SportsBettingAG, the Lakers’ odds to make the play-in game/playoffs aren’t great:
Will the Lakers make the play-in tournament?
Yes +155
No -190
Will the Lakers make the playoffs (advance from play-in tournament)?
Yes +450
No -700 – 1:31 PM
If the Lakers lose tonight vs. the Jazz (LeBron has been ruled OUT), the Clippers secure their spot in the play-in spot. In fact, LAC, who has Paul George back now, needs a win against the Bulls (Chicago favored -2) to punch their ticket, meaning they control their own fate: pic.twitter.com/Xk5tiv93B4 – 1:19 PM
Lakers this season:
42 — Nationally televised games
31 — Wins
Even if they win all remaining games they will still have more nationally televised games than wins (38). pic.twitter.com/sgMaVy4ezx – 1:00 PM
A note I did not get to in the broadcast last night but wanted to share – this week Cleveland clinched a winning record for this season (currently 42-34). It’s their first season w/ a winning record & w/out LeBron since 1997-98 when they went 47-35 (w/ leading scorer Shawn Kemp). – 12:59 PM
New addition adorning the ZBBC wall, a quote from famed jazz musician Louis Armstrong: “If I don’t practice for a day, I know it. If I don’t practice for two days, the critics know it. And if I don’t practice for three days, the public knows it.” pic.twitter.com/LpxM6qm6SU – 12:54 PM
Bojan Bogdanovic: “We have enough veteran players on the team to put the group back together, no matter how bad we are playing in certain moments.” – 12:44 PM
Bojan Bogdanovic and Danuel House will both be available for the Utah Jazz tonight – 12:42 PM
Los Angeles Lakers forward Wenyen Gabriel (left ankle sprain) will play tonight against the Utah Jazz, league source tells @YahooSports. – 12:35 PM
Russell Westbrook this season with Anthony Davis and LeBron James off the floor
Per 36 minutes
26 points
9 rebounds
7 assists
44% FG
38% from 3
8 FTA per 36 at 75%
5 turnovers – 12:34 PM
Invest in care.
Hosting my next live chat for Total Access subscribers today at 11 AM PT on our Discord server
Subscribe for access to these chats with me and @Danny Leroux, 5 ad-free pods per week and more: duncdon.supportingcast.fm – 11:30 AM
LOCKED ON JAZZ – Emotions off – What really happend in Los Angeles in the 4th quarter. Play by play, detailed breakdown – lockedonjazz.net/jazz/emotions-… – 11:26 AM
Thursday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast w/guest @Eric Pincus! We broke down his new @BleacherReport article documenting how the Lakers went from champs to… this… so fast. #FirstListen @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
Subscribe. Rate. Enjoy. Thx!
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/how… – 11:00 AM
Last night, the Spurs lost to Memphis bumping the Lakers back into the 10th seed. But as the team grits through the last seven games and tries to hold onto a postseason berth, here’s five games that will haunt them if it doesn’t work out: ocregister.com/2022/03/30/as-… – 11:00 AM
Dunc’d On Prime: Point Guard Rankings 2021-22 w/ @Nate Duncan
Subscribe to Total Access for ad-free episodes of Dunc’d On, and much more: https://t.co/n4QLDCqWYd pic.twitter.com/PaeJZueaND – 11:00 AM
Let’s turn the emotions off and really look at what happened in the 4th quarter. There are lessons to be learned for the Utah Jazz
We do it just a moment on a live edition of LOCKED ON JAZZ
youtube.com/channel/UCQxdU… – 10:33 AM
Morning Standings
3. Dallas 48-29
4. Golden State 48-29
5. Denver 46-31
6. JAZZ 45-31
7. Minnesota 43-34
Looking like Jazz most likely play Dallas, Golden State or Denver?
Do you have a preference? – 10:06 AM
NEW: Time for a Utes mailbag.
What does Utah football have to do to repeat as Pac-12 champion?
That, will Salt Lake City get another West Regional, stupid days on the internet, and a bunch more this week. sltrib.com/sports/utah-ut… – 9:52 AM
LaMelo Ball last night:
✅ 20 PTS
✅ 5 REB
✅ 15 AST
✅ 3 STL
Ball (20 years, 220 days) is the fourth-youngest player in NBA history to record at least 20p/5r/10a in consecutive games, trailing only LeBron James, Luka Doncic, and Trae Young. pic.twitter.com/j1Q9gpYMBh – 9:41 AM
im not even sure how im supposed to take this ad pic.twitter.com/q9c0uUREyg – 9:18 AM
Dunc’d On Prime: Point Guard Rankings 2021-22 w/ @Nate Duncan
Subscribe to Total Access for ad-free episodes of Dunc’d On, and much more: https://t.co/n4QLDCqWYd pic.twitter.com/7X8OnfIBQj – 8:00 AM
