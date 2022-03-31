Lakers vs. Jazz: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Los Angeles Lakers (31-44) play against the Utah Jazz (45-31) at Vivint Arena

The Los Angeles Lakers are spending $5,302,854 per win while the Utah Jazz are spending $3,319,198 per win

Game Time: 10:00 PM EDT on Thursday March 31, 2022

Broadcast Info

National TV: TNT

Home TV: N/A

Away TV: Spectrum SportsNet

Home Radio: KZNS / S: KTUB

Away Radio: ESPN LA 710/KWKW (S)

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

@RyanWardLA

Latest player ratings update for NBA 2K22 (@NBA2K) has one Lakers player going up and the rest going down: pic.twitter.com/8KosbZiGot – 7:12 PM

@nuggets

Don’t miss the LAST watch party of the regular season! Come to Tom’s Watch Bar as we take on the Lakers in LA! You’ll get a chance to win Nuggets gear, and, one lucky fan will receive a pair of tickets to the 4/10 Lakers game, courtesy of PointsBet!

🔗 https://t.co/IK6Tz24qHg pic.twitter.com/2fGe2qv2B9 – 6:00 PM

@KeithSmithNBA

New @FrontOfficeShow is up! @Trevor_Lane and I talked the cap/tax going up, Randle saying he doesn’t want a trade, Mobley out for a bit, LBJ & AD coming back soon, a kind-of update on Murry & MPJ and more. Watch, like and subscribe below! Almost to 17K!

youtu.be/KGV04VB49oQ – 5:51 PM

@KamBrothers

For the sickos who like to watch, Thursday’s @LockedOnLakers pod, YouTube version. We talked with cap guru @Eric Pincus about his @BR_NBA article documenting all the (mis)steps leading the Lakers where they are now. @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods

youtube.com/watch?v=fO5u0T… – 5:50 PM

@APOOCH

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Kevin Durant face off tonight at 7:30.

• Giannis: 29.9 PPG on 55.2% FG

• KD: 29.7 PPG on 52.1% FG

• LeBron: 30.1 PPG on 52.3% FG

The last time two players averaged at least 29 points on 50% shooting: David Robinson & Shaq in 1993-94. – 5:34 PM

@Suns

Currently enrolled at Winston-Salem State University in his hometown, @Chris Paul is a vocal champion for HBCUs across the country.

Get your CP3 “Support Black Colleges” bobblehead, courtesy of @efirstbank, on April 5th when the Suns take on the Lakers!

🎟️: https://t.co/y3IIXqLks3 pic.twitter.com/Up0kr0b99k – 5:24 PM

@ringernba

💯 The Nets’ culture

💯 How the Jazz have failed this season

💯 @JomiAdeniran puts the Lakers on pack watch

#RealOnes with @Logan Murdock and @Bell19Raja: open.spotify.com/episode/0S38IE… – 4:57 PM

@coachthorpe

Random tweet #3. I don’t envy media members choosing All-NBA this year. LeBron is amazing but his team sucks. Top 3 players all play some or mostly at center. Everyone guards everyone now, more or less. Siakam and Tatum have been elite for months now, after rougher starts. Hard. – 4:30 PM

@Lakers

The Crossroads of the West.

⏰: 7:00 p.m. PT

📺: @SpectrumSN & TNT

📻: ESPN LA 710 & 1330 KWKW

#LakeShow x @SociosUSA

nba.com/lakers/news/th… – 4:30 PM

@ringernba

What are the Spurs’ and Lakers’ likelihoods of making the play-in?

#RingerNBAOdds machine: theringer.com/nba/22948049/n… – 4:29 PM

@billoram

Here are my initial thoughts for @theathetic on @Shams Charania’s report that Anthony Davis will try to return tomorrow for tomorrow’s critical game against New Orleans. What do I think are reasonable expectations after he’s missed six weeks? theathletic.com/news/lakers-an… – 4:20 PM

@NBASarah

Bojan Bogdanovic and Danuel House Jr. to return to Jazz lineup vs. Lakers https://t.co/Un3XMuHCBx pic.twitter.com/dpxbGAw3wt – 4:15 PM

@utahjazz

🖤 Your chance to enter ends soon! 🖤

Time to get your gear on and show off your Utah Jazz pride for a chance to see us play a game on the road when you post it on social media & use the tag #FlyTheNote 🎶

#FlyTheNote | @ZionsBank

MORE: https://t.co/OGvIjsTO6k pic.twitter.com/UgX6WzYFul – 4:10 PM

@ShamsCharania

Lakers star Anthony Davis plans to return Friday vs. the Pelicans, barring setback, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Davis has been sidelined since Feb. 14 due to mid-foot sprain. Big Lakers-Pelicans game with Play-In ramifications. – 3:06 PM

@tomhaberstroh

As we’ve covered on @bballilluminati pod, the NBA’s ref assignments follow a distinct pattern. Teams on national TV tend to receive league’s top refs (Warriors and Lakers). Wizards and Rockets … not so much.

But Suns lately getting love!

More here 👁️: https://t.co/PpKCT37lj8 pic.twitter.com/Z1m7NNmgPJ – 3:04 PM

@Lakers

How many members of the NBA 75th Anniversary Team played for the Lakers in their careers?

Choose your answer and comment on this post to enter this sweepstakes for a chance to win a Lakers prize pack with tickets to Sunday’s game:

#LakeShow x @SociosUSA – 3:00 PM

@Joeingles7

Utah!! Great 10 days rehabbing in Portland!

Cannot wait to see my fam ❤️ – 3:00 PM

@MicahAdams13

LeBron James vs Fathers/Sons.

Last game against Gary Payton: April 5, 2007

1st game against Gary Payton II: Oct. 29, 2021

Last game against Kenyon Martin: Feb. 1, 2014

1st game against Kenyon Martin Jr: Jan. 10, 2021

(cont.) – 2:57 PM

@tribjazz

Utah Jazz forwards Bojan Bogdanovic and Danuel House will be making their returns from injury for Thursday night’s pivotal game against the short-handed Los Angeles Lakers. sltrib.com/sports/jazz/20… – 2:13 PM

@utahjazz

5 for the Fight Night at @vivintarena 💙

⏰ 8 PM MT

📺 @NBAonTNT

📻 @ZoneSportsNet | @KSLnewsradio

#TakeNote – 2:11 PM

@utahjazz

Need a hype man? Call EP🔥

#BenchReactions | @Lexus pic.twitter.com/Uy44z3xZ5V – 2:06 PM

@DannyLeroux

Dunc’d On Prime: Point Guard Rankings 2021-22 w/ @Nate Duncan

Subscribe to Total Access for ad-free episodes of Dunc’d On, and much more: https://t.co/n4QLDC9m6F pic.twitter.com/oDzroRpAOl – 2:00 PM

@BensHoops

The @Utah Jazz are inching closer to having their full playoff roster available.

Danuel House Jr. and Bojan Bogdanovic are available.

Hassan Whiteside and Trent Forrest remain out.

#TakeNote | @kslsports – 1:59 PM

@bgarciaivsports

#Lakers are going through “organizational fatigue” thanks to LeBron James.

sportscasting.com/lakers-exhaust… – 1:58 PM

@millerjryan

As he readies for return, Bogdanovic says Jazz have the pieces to put things back together ksl.com/article/503791… – 1:50 PM

@MFollowill

With teams down to 5 to 7 games remaining, only 7 players have a shot to play in 82 games:

Dwight Powell

Kevon Looney

Franz Wagner

Deni Avdija

Saddiq Bey

Mikal Bridges

Buddy Hield

In the last 5 82-game seasons an average of 22 players each season appeared in all 82 games. – 1:49 PM

@NateDuncanNBA

About 15 minutes away from today’s live chat for Total Access members on our subscriber-only Discord

Subscribe for access to these chats with me and @Danny Leroux, 5 ad-free pods per week and more: duncdon.supportingcast.fm – 1:45 PM

@tribjazz

Looks like Anthony Davis has gone from doubtful to out for the Lakers tonight against the Jazz. pic.twitter.com/IndzlxE7O0 – 1:44 PM

@wojespn

As Anthony Davis — out since Feb. 16 with a foot sprain — progresses toward a game-time decision vs. New Orleans on Friday, LeBron James is hopeful to test out his ankle sprain and try to make a return to the lineup too, sources tell ESPN. – 1:35 PM

@RyanWardLA

According to @SportsBettingAG, the Lakers’ odds to make the play-in game/playoffs aren’t great:

Will the Lakers make the play-in tournament?

Yes +155

No -190

Will the Lakers make the playoffs (advance from play-in tournament)?

Yes +450

No -700 – 1:31 PM

@RyanWardLA

If the Lakers lose tonight vs. the Jazz (LeBron has been ruled OUT), the Clippers secure their spot in the play-in spot. In fact, LAC, who has Paul George back now, needs a win against the Bulls (Chicago favored -2) to punch their ticket, meaning they control their own fate: pic.twitter.com/Xk5tiv93B4 – 1:19 PM

@statmuse

Lakers this season:

42 — Nationally televised games

31 — Wins

Even if they win all remaining games they will still have more nationally televised games than wins (38). pic.twitter.com/sgMaVy4ezx – 1:00 PM

@MFollowill

A note I did not get to in the broadcast last night but wanted to share – this week Cleveland clinched a winning record for this season (currently 42-34). It’s their first season w/ a winning record & w/out LeBron since 1997-98 when they went 47-35 (w/ leading scorer Shawn Kemp). – 12:59 PM

@tribjazz

New addition adorning the ZBBC wall, a quote from famed jazz musician Louis Armstrong: “If I don’t practice for a day, I know it. If I don’t practice for two days, the critics know it. And if I don’t practice for three days, the public knows it.” pic.twitter.com/LpxM6qm6SU – 12:54 PM

@millerjryan

Bojan Bogdanovic: “We have enough veteran players on the team to put the group back together, no matter how bad we are playing in certain moments.” – 12:44 PM

@tribjazz

Bojan Bogdanovic and Danuel House will both be available for the Utah Jazz tonight – 12:42 PM

@ChrisBHaynes

Los Angeles Lakers forward Wenyen Gabriel (left ankle sprain) will play tonight against the Utah Jazz, league source tells @YahooSports. – 12:35 PM

@DLocke09

Russell Westbrook this season with Anthony Davis and LeBron James off the floor

Per 36 minutes

26 points

9 rebounds

7 assists

44% FG

38% from 3

8 FTA per 36 at 75%

5 turnovers – 12:34 PM

@Lakers

Invest in care.

#LakeShow x @DWS_Group pic.twitter.com/s7nTFo4Fpk – 12:00 PM

@NateDuncanNBA

Hosting my next live chat for Total Access subscribers today at 11 AM PT on our Discord server

Subscribe for access to these chats with me and @Danny Leroux, 5 ad-free pods per week and more: duncdon.supportingcast.fm – 11:30 AM

@DLocke09

LOCKED ON JAZZ – Emotions off – What really happend in Los Angeles in the 4th quarter. Play by play, detailed breakdown – lockedonjazz.net/jazz/emotions-… – 11:26 AM

@KamBrothers

Thursday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast w/guest @Eric Pincus! We broke down his new @BleacherReport article documenting how the Lakers went from champs to… this… so fast. #FirstListen @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods

Subscribe. Rate. Enjoy. Thx!

podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/how… – 11:00 AM

@kylegoon

Last night, the Spurs lost to Memphis bumping the Lakers back into the 10th seed. But as the team grits through the last seven games and tries to hold onto a postseason berth, here’s five games that will haunt them if it doesn’t work out: ocregister.com/2022/03/30/as-… – 11:00 AM

@DannyLeroux

Dunc’d On Prime: Point Guard Rankings 2021-22 w/ @Nate Duncan

Subscribe to Total Access for ad-free episodes of Dunc’d On, and much more: https://t.co/n4QLDCqWYd pic.twitter.com/PaeJZueaND – 11:00 AM

@DLocke09

Let’s turn the emotions off and really look at what happened in the 4th quarter. There are lessons to be learned for the Utah Jazz

We do it just a moment on a live edition of LOCKED ON JAZZ

youtube.com/channel/UCQxdU… – 10:33 AM

@DLocke09

Morning Standings

3. Dallas 48-29

4. Golden State 48-29

5. Denver 46-31

6. JAZZ 45-31

7. Minnesota 43-34

Looking like Jazz most likely play Dallas, Golden State or Denver?

Do you have a preference? – 10:06 AM

@Joshua_Newman

NEW: Time for a Utes mailbag.

What does Utah football have to do to repeat as Pac-12 champion?

That, will Salt Lake City get another West Regional, stupid days on the internet, and a bunch more this week. sltrib.com/sports/utah-ut… – 9:52 AM

@jkubatko

LaMelo Ball last night:

✅ 20 PTS

✅ 5 REB

✅ 15 AST

✅ 3 STL

Ball (20 years, 220 days) is the fourth-youngest player in NBA history to record at least 20p/5r/10a in consecutive games, trailing only LeBron James, Luka Doncic, and Trae Young. pic.twitter.com/j1Q9gpYMBh – 9:41 AM

@Lakers

Last game of the road trip. Make sure you’re signed up for your chance to score Lakers tickets and wings from Wingstop!

#LakeShow x @wingstop – 9:30 AM

@jkylemann

im not even sure how im supposed to take this ad pic.twitter.com/q9c0uUREyg – 9:18 AM

@DannyLeroux

Dunc’d On Prime: Point Guard Rankings 2021-22 w/ @Nate Duncan

Subscribe to Total Access for ad-free episodes of Dunc’d On, and much more: https://t.co/n4QLDCqWYd pic.twitter.com/7X8OnfIBQj – 8:00 AM