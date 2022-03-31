ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

17 tips to keep you safe from phishing schemes

By Sandrina Rodrigues, Senior Digital Producer
News 12
News 12
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sOyS4_0ev5xzMs00

Phishing is a form of internet fraud that aims to steal personal information such as credit card numbers, Social Security numbers, user IDs and passwords.

These schemes can also trick the recipient into installing malicious software onto a computer or mobile device.

Here are some tips to keep you safe from phishing schemes:

1. DO NOT RESPOND

Do not respond to emails, mail, telephone solicitations, text messages, raffles or contests from unknown entities.

2. DO NOT ANSWER

Do not answer email warnings that have “undisclosed recipients” in the address line, a blank space next to “Dear,” numerous spelling errors, and/or awkward English.

3. KEEP PERSONAL INFORMATION SAFE

Do not email personal or financial information including credit card or bank account numbers, passwords, Social Security numbers, etc. Most internet email is NOT secure.

4. DO NOT BE FOOLED

Do not be fooled by legitimate-looking emails even if they contain logos, pictures, copyrights or names of legitimate businesses.

5. DO NOT REPLY

Do not reply to emails, text messages or pop-up messages requesting personal or financial information.

6. DO NOT CLICK

Do not click on links in unsolicited messages which can connect to suspicious websites.

7. UPDATES

Do not update personal information online in response to emailed or messaged requests.

8. DON'T CUT AND PASTE

Do not cut and paste a link from an unsolicited message into a web browser, as these links can be made to look like they go to one site, but are actually redirected to another to mine information.

9. CAN OCCUR BY PHONE

Do not respond to calls from alleged companies or government agencies which use a recorded message and ask you to call a phone number to update account information. Phishing can also occur by phone.

10. UPDATE SOFTWARE

Install, update and use anti-virus and anti-spyware software, as well as firewalls to help reduce the number of phishing emails received.

11. REVIEW STATEMENTS

Review financial account statements as soon as you receive them to check for unauthorized charges.

12. CHECK CREDIT REPORTS

Check credit reports regularly. This can be done free of charge three times a year through the three reporting agencies found online at Annual Credit Report.

13. CAUTION WITH ATTACHMENTS

Exercise caution when opening any attachment or downloading any files from messages received even from known sources, to avoid the possibility of infecting computers with viruses, malware, spyware or other software designed to impair your computer’s security.

14. HTTPS

Look for the “https” prefix and a closed padlock when entering any financial information for electronic transmission over the Internet.

15. CONTACT ORGANIZATIONS/INSTITUTIONS

Contact organizations or institutions with whom you do business in response to unsolicited emails using their company name by calling the number provided on official company statements.

16. ACT IMMEDIATELY

Act immediately if you provided personal identifiable information to unknown or unverified parties by notifying the companies with whom you have the accounts and by placing a security freeze or fraud alert on your files at credit reporting agencies.

17. REPORT IT

Report suspected phishing scams to the Anti-Phishing Working Group.

Comments / 0

Related
News 12

Keep your car and valuables safe with these 8 tips

The FBI reports that $7.4 billion was lost due to motor vehicle theft in 2020. According to the Insurance Information Institute, thieves are getting increasingly savvy, using smart keys to steal cars and switching vehicle identification numbers to avoid detection. It’s also alarming that between Jan. 1, 2016 and Dec....
CARS
News 12

Top 8 consumer fraud complaints: How to avoid getting scammed

From internet scams to unauthorized transactions, scammers are taking advantage of these difficult times to mislead and deceive consumers, according to New York’s Attorney General Letitia James. Consumers need to be on the lookout and keep their guard up against fraud. Below are some of the top consumer complaints...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
KHQ Right Now

SCAM ALERT: Banks and credit unions are seeing an increase of dangerous phising scams

Financial institutions, including STCU, are seeing a sharp increase in scammers trying to trick consumers into revealing account numbers and other sensitive information. The attacks are taking the form of bogus emails and texts designed to look like they originate from your bank and credit union. In some cases, fraudsters have taken the additional step of linking to counterfeit websites that can look remarkably similar to a financial institution’s website.
SPOKANE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Phishing Emails#Phishing Scams#Internet Security#Information Security
moneytalksnews.com

This Man Has Made $75,000 by Suing Robocallers

Most of us gnash our teeth and curse when we get a robocall. But one man has found a way to turn spam calls into cold cash. Dan Graham, a Texas-based financial accounting consultant, has hunted down and sued companies responsible for robocalls. In the process, he has wracked up $75,000 in settlements from small claims court cases.
LAW
Post Register

Traveling soon? Make sure you're keeping your money safe

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Many of you are traveling for spring break or you have plans to travel this summer. But before you jet off, make sure your money and financial information is protected -- especially if you are traveling abroad. "One of the first things I often tell...
BOISE, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Security
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News 12

Spokesperson: Gov. Phil Murphy tests positive for COVID-19

Gov. Phil Murphy has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a spokesperson. Murphy took a rapid antigen test as part of his regularly scheduled testing regime. That test came back positive. He also took a PCR test, which also came back positive. A spokesperson for the governor said that Murphy...
PUBLIC HEALTH
News 12

Ukraine: Russians leaving Chernobyl after radiation exposure

KYIV, Ukraine - Russian troops began leaving the Chernobyl nuclear plant after soldiers got “significant doses" of radiation from digging trenches at the highly contaminated site, Ukraine’s state power company said Thursday as fighting raged on the outskirts of Kyiv and other fronts. Energoatom gave no details on...
MILITARY
News 12

FDNY: 12-year-old dead, 20-year-old injured in Brooklyn shooting

Police say a 12-year-old is dead and a 20-year-old is injured following a shooting in Brooklyn Thursday night. Police say the incident happened at around 7:45 p.m. near 56th Street and Linden Boulevard. They say the 20-year-old woman was the driver, the 12-year-old was in the passenger seat and an 8-year-old was sitting in the back seat.
BROOKLYN, NY
News 12

News 12

62K+
Followers
19K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy