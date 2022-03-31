Clippers vs. Bulls: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Los Angeles Clippers (37-39) play against the Chicago Bulls (44-32) at United Center

The Los Angeles Clippers are spending $4,533,998 per win while the Chicago Bulls are spending $3,092,813 per win

Game Time: 8:00 PM EDT on Thursday March 31, 2022

Broadcast Info

National TV: N/A

Home TV: N/A

Away TV: Bally Sports SoCal

Home Radio: 670 AM / S: 1200 AM

Away Radio: AM 570 LA Sports

@McGrawDHSports

ICYMI, Paul George returned for Clippers on Tue and scored 34 points in his first game action since Dec. 22. Clips also broke a 5-game losing streak in that game. #Bulls – 7:41 PM

@chicagobulls

@LawMurrayTheNU

The half court shot goes in for Paul George this time… #progress pic.twitter.com/NQXG7Hm2Mv – 7:29 PM

@McGrawDHSports

Here’s some solid research for you: #Bulls have covered the spread in 10 of their last 11 home games against a team with a worse record. (Only loss was OKC) – 7:24 PM

@chicagobulls

@LAClippers

@LawMurrayTheNU

Paul George and DeMar DeRozan pic.twitter.com/ZwJkeK0XBP – 7:19 PM

@LawMurrayTheNU

PG ball handling

Turnover battle will be critical tonight. Bulls prioritize protecting basketball. Paul George had only 2 turnovers Tuesday night. pic.twitter.com/SMRIOgNSKd – 7:16 PM

@LAClippers

@chicagobulls

@AndrewGreif

Pregame in Chicago, Ty Lue said the “most important thing” to protecting Paul George is keeping an eye on when he’s getting tired because “we don’t want to let him play through fatigue, so we’ve got to be able to get him out of games and get him back in.” – 6:42 PM

@LAClippers

@LawMurrayTheNU

Slipped up there and asked a gameplan question to Ty Lue regarding how team/Paul George can be better against Alex Caruso/Bulls defense… all Lue would say is “Not going to say…🤐” – 6:37 PM

@MirjamSwanson

Ty Lue on the Pregame Zoom, tells @Law Murray Marcus Morris Sr. and Nicolas Batum both will play, despite being questionable. Same lineup as last game.

@NotoriousOHM

Ty Lue says Marcus Morris and Nic Batum both will play tonight after being listed as questionable today. – 6:35 PM

@AndrewGreif

Marcus Morris and Nico Batum will both play tonight in Chicago. Both had been listed as questionable. – 6:34 PM

@JCowleyHoops

The Bulls will get maybe a Lonzo Ball at 70%, and dropped on the stove that is the NBA playoffs …

youtube.com/watch?v=1zNdw4… – 6:34 PM

@JCowleyHoops

Reality check: Take a look at the LaVine knee issue, and realize there was no instability in his case. Then weigh Ball coming back, at best getting a few regular-season games in on a strict minutes watch, maybe having almost a week off in play-in week, and being a factor? C’mon! – 6:33 PM

@rob_schaef

After 10-day pause, the Bulls will begin ramping Lonzo Ball’s running/cutting to full speed, per Billy Donovan. Says they’ll know more about Ball’s status once medical sees how he responds physically to that ramp up. Will be gradual – 6:27 PM

@MirjamSwanson

Billy Donovan tells @Law Murray: "The last year I was with Paul (Paul George, that is) … he played with two torn shoulders the rest of the season. He's always played through pain and discomfort. He loves to play, he loves to compete …"

@ctsbulls

Lonzo will ramp things up according to Coach Donovan. The process starts now. Incrementally trying to build him back up. It’s unclear on time line. Depending how Lonzo responds. One step at a time. – 6:25 PM

@JamalCollier

Lonzo Ball will restart the ramp up process for his knee, per Billy Donovan

The Bulls had pulled him back for the past 10 days and will now see how he responds – 6:20 PM

@KCJHoop

Lonzo Ball will resume ramping up his rehab, per Billy Donovan, to see how Ball responds. Ball had rested from running the last 10 days. – 6:19 PM

@JCowleyHoops

Lonzo Ball will start the ramp-up process for his left knee. – 6:19 PM

@LawMurrayTheNU

Derrick Jones Jr., Troy Brown Jr., Tony Bradley, Matt Thomas with Bulls staff in Stay Ready game

Neither of those four played in Washington. Bulls rotation off bench was Coby White, Javonte Green, Patrick Williams, Tristan Thompson pic.twitter.com/snu9WnpXGu – 6:00 PM

@chicagobulls

@LawMurrayTheNU

@LAClippers

@chicagobulls

@AlvaroNBAMartin

Hoy le toca a @CoachCMorales y a @QuiqueGaray cubrir el @Chicago Bulls – @Los Angeles Clippers, con lo que hay en juego para ambos. Pero solo por NBA League Pass. pic.twitter.com/IxRTx79H3D – 3:55 PM

@ctsbulls

Bulls-Clippers tonight. It starts at 6:45 on @Chicago Bulls @670TheScore @Audacy @LAClippers have overcome deficits of at least 24-4 times. Most in 25 yrs.

@Rylan_Stiles

Derrick Favors is officially out for the season, Kenrich Williams is doubtful to return according to Mark Daigneault. No updates on Tre Mann. – 2:09 PM

@LAClippers

@chicagobulls

@joe_mussatto

No update on Tre Mann (right hamstring strain) today. Daigneault said it was a recovery and film day. – 1:48 PM

@RyanWardLA

If the Lakers lose tonight vs. the Jazz (LeBron has been ruled OUT), the Clippers secure their spot in the play-in spot. In fact, LAC, who has Paul George back now, needs a win against the Bulls (Chicago favored -2) to punch their ticket, meaning they control their own fate: pic.twitter.com/Xk5tiv93B4 – 1:19 PM

@LawMurrayTheNU

The Clippers have added Nicolas Batum (left ankle) and Marcus Morris Sr. (left knee) to injury report for tonight at Chicago. Both are now questionable. – 1:01 PM

@NotoriousOHM

Nic Batum (left ankle soreness) and Marcus Morris (left knee soreness) were just added to the injury report for tonight as questionable. – 1:01 PM

@AndrewGreif

The Clippers say Nicolas Batum (left ankle soreness) and Marcus Morris Sr. (left knee soreness) have each been downgraded to questionable tonight vs. Chicago. – 1:01 PM

@MirjamSwanson

@MikeVorkunov

Things that may only interest me: if the Timberwolves and Bulls both make the playoffs this year it will be the first time the two teams have made the postseason at the same time since the 1997-98 season – 12:12 PM

@chicagobulls

@chicagobulls

@NYPost_Berman

Julius Randle was asked if he requested a trade after the Bulls’ game Monday – as WFAN’s Craig Carton said on air in his “unconfirmed rumor.” “That’s not true, bro. That’s just not true, simple as that, it’s not true at all. – 9:19 AM

@JCowleyHoops

Toughest schedules left for teams in the East that matter:

1. Bulls

2. Boston

3. Milwaukee

4. Charlotte

5. Atlanta

6. Cleveland

7. Miami

8. Toronto

9. Brooklyn

10 Philly – 9:14 AM

@chicagobulls

@JCowleyHoops

If it was to end today, Bulls at Celtics – Celtics in 5.

Games that matter tonight:

76ers at Pistons

Bucks at Nets

Cavs at Hawks – 9:06 AM

@ctsbulls

