Budget airline Ryanair has said it will achieve carbon neutrality within 28 years, hitting net zero at the same time as the UK and the 27 member states of the EU expect to reach the same target.The Irish company has described the date as an “ambitious goal”, but it brings it in line with other European carriers also aiming for the 2050 date, including British Airways, Lufthansa and easyJet.The airline said its plans had been drawn up “to reduce its carbon emissions and the impact of its operations on the environment”.The company said ​​that more than a third of its...

WORLD ・ 10 DAYS AGO