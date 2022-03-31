Maguire needs to 'follow Sterling's example'

The look on Jack Grealish’s face as the referee prepared to send off Serge Aurier just before half-time told the story of this evening. It was not that Grealish did not think Aurier should go for a second yellow card offence, it was more that he didn’t seem to want him to. He seemed to know what we all knew, namely that once Aurier walked, a game that was already lacking in competitiveness would cease to represent any kind of contest at all.

UEFA ・ 2 DAYS AGO