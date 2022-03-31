ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Maguire needs to 'follow Sterling's example'

BBC
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleManchester United captain Harry Maguire needs to follow the example of Raheem Sterling and "let his feet do the talking", according to former Republic of Ireland striker Clinton Morrison. Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live's Football...

The Guardian

‘Absolute joke’: Southgate hits out at England fans who booed Harry Maguire

Gareth Southgate vented his disgust at the England fans who booed Harry Maguire before the 3-0 friendly win over Ivory Coast, calling their actions “an absolute joke”. Maguire’s struggles with Manchester United had been a hot topic in the buildup to this international break and there were boos from sections of the crowd when his name was read out before kick-off, with further jeering upon his first few touches of the ball.
BBC

University rugby player dies weeks after match injury

A university rugby player has died after being injured during a match. Maddy Lawrence, 20, was playing for the University of the West of England Women's second team against the University of Bristol on 9 March when she was injured while being tackled. The winger was taken to hospital but...
RUGBY
Daily Mail

'Gareth picks and chooses when to support players': Roy Keane SLAMS Southgate for defending Harry Maguire from England boos - and compares it to how Raheem Sterling was 'bombed out' by him

Roy Keane has accused Gareth Southgate of 'picking and choosing' when to support his players after the England manager hit out at fans for booing Harry Maguire in the win over Ivory Coast. A section of Three Lions fans jeered Maguire's name when it was read out ahead of the...
WORLD
Daily Mail

Harry Kane, Mason Mount, Declan Rice and Jordan Pickford look like certain starters, while Phil Foden could get the nod... but will Jude Bellingham make it? England's predicted XI for their opener at the 2022 Qatar World Cup

With the World Cup rapidly approaching this year, Gareth Southgate has some welcome selection headaches when it comes to choosing his team. The England manager will take a 23-man squad with him to Qatar in November but, of course, just 11 of his players will make his first starting XI in the group stage.
SPORTS
The Guardian

In it to win it: Southgate dreams big as England await World Cup draw

England’s manager believes they can win the ‘ultimate prize’ in Qatar, as the countdown continues to a World Cup like no other. Just off the Corniche, the waterfront drag that runs along Doha’s bay to the city, stands the countdown clock, a digital hour glass that lets everybody know – in days, hours, minutes and seconds – how long there is to go until the big kick-off.
FIFA
Reuters

England can win World Cup but must be 'close to perfect': Southgate

April 1 (Reuters) - England manager Gareth Southgate said they can win the World Cup in Qatar but will have to be "close to perfect" to do so. England were semi-finalists at the 2018 World Cup in Russia and reached the final of the European Championship last year, where they lost to Italy.
SPORTS
Daily Mail

England 3-0 Ivory Coast: Three Lions stroll to comfortable win as Serge Aurier's first-half red card costs visitors, with Ollie Watkins, captain Raheem Sterling and Tyrone Mings all on target

The look on Jack Grealish’s face as the referee prepared to send off Serge Aurier just before half-time told the story of this evening. It was not that Grealish did not think Aurier should go for a second yellow card offence, it was more that he didn’t seem to want him to. He seemed to know what we all knew, namely that once Aurier walked, a game that was already lacking in competitiveness would cease to represent any kind of contest at all.
UEFA
The Independent

How will the draw for the 2022 World Cup work?

The 2022 World Cup finals draw takes place in Doha, Qatar, at 5pm UK time on Friday evening.Here, the PA news agency gives the lowdown on what to expect.How will the draw work?#WorldCup fans🏟️and teams⚽️will find out their paths to possible glory 🙌 on 1 April in Doha 🇶🇦. The procedures for the Final Draw for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ have just been released on @FIFAcom: https://t.co/qjLdXUkiR4 pic.twitter.com/fclZeuiWFz— FIFA Media (@fifamedia) March 22, 2022Thirty-two teams will be drawn into eight groups of four, with teams divided into four pots based on their position in the FIFA world...
FIFA
FOX Sports

Ronaldo to join select group with 5th World Cup appearance

From clapping to smiling to singing, Cristiano Ronaldo took a few moments to celebrate with his Portugal teammates after qualifying for what would be his record-tying fifth World Cup. The highest scorer in men’s international soccer has never won the sport’s biggest prize, but he will get another chance this...
SOCCER

