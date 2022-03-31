ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

5 Reasons We’re Headed to This Lakeside Resort Near San Diego This Spring

By Joy Sun
Cover picture for the articleFrom Epic Water Sports to Nature Hikes and Bonfires, Here’s Why the Lake Is the Place to Be!. Nestled just 15 minutes east of Carlsbad and 40 minutes north of San Diego is Lake San Marcos, the ideal place for some springtime R&R. While everyone’s flocking to the beach as temps...

Travel Bugs World

Three California beaches ranked in the Top 25 beaches in the U.S. Visit now before the summer crowds

The results are in. Three California beaches ranked in the Top 25 beaches in the U.S. These much-loved beaches are loved by both locals and travelers alike. These beaches are all within 4 hours travel time from Los Angeles. Keep reading to find out which are the top 3 beaches in California, as ranked in the 2022 TripAdvisor Travelers' Choice awards.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Eater

San Diego’s Most Anticipated Restaurant and Bar Openings of Spring/Summer 2022

As we head into warmer weather, things are heating up in the San Diego restaurant scene. 2022 has already brought a flurry of new arrivals, offering everything from fancy Chinese hot pot to old school steaks, modern Vietnamese cuisine, and Korean fried chicken, but this upcoming spring and summer promises to bring even more high-profile projects to fruition.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Daily Mail

Why the Big One could be even BIGGER! Slow-moving central section of 800-mile long San Andreas Fault in California could play host to much larger earthquakes than previously thought, study shows

A slow-moving central section of the 800-mile San Andreas Fault line in California could play host to much larger earthquakes than previously thought, according to a new study. Situated between Parkfield and Hollister, the section undergoes aseismic fault, with two sides of the fault moving imperceptibly slowly, releasing stress over...
ENVIRONMENT
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Actress’s Malibu Home Hits the Market for Nearly $100 Million

This “Yellowstone” actress’s malibu home recently hit the market for almost $100. Who is this actress, you ask? Well, it’s none other than Barret Swatek. The 45-year-old actress’s trophy home sits on a bluff above El Sol County Beach. The stunning Malibu home is owned by “Yellowstone” actress Barret Swatek and retired hedge-fund manager Adam Weiss. The two are selling the California dream house for $99.5 million. However, that’s more than double what the couple paid the property in 2018. Back then, records state that they dished out $45 million for the mansion. At $99.5 million, the home earns the title of the sixth-most expensive home currently on the market in Los Angeles County. Not only that, but it’s also the second-priciest in Malibu.
MALIBU, CA
Restaurant Review

Top 5 Mexican Restaurants In Los Angeles, CA

‘The city of Angels’, best known for outstanding view of beaches, surrounding mountains, sunny days and Hollywood lifestyle. L.A is the largest city in California placed next to Pacific Ocean and it extends through gorgeous Santa Monica mountains all the way thru San Fernando Valley.
LOS ANGELES, CA

