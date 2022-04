LAWRENCE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A Lawrence County woman was shot and killed by her husband in an apparent murder-suicide incident earlier this week, according to authorities. According to our news partners at the Decatur Daily, Martha Chardavoyne Athon, 59, and her husband, James “Jay” William Athon Jr., 54, of Lawrence County, were found dead in their home on Sunday. The victim’s identities were released Friday by the Lawrence County Coroner’s Office.

