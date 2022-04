DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Tonight will be a little cooler with lows in the upper 40s for most of us. A couple of light sprinkles will be possible. Friday is going to be beautiful and feel just as good as it looks! With an afternoon of sunny skies and highs in the upper 60s near 70 degrees, we’ll be closing out the week on a positive note when it comes to weather.

DOTHAN, AL ・ 7 DAYS AGO