A teenage boy has been stabbed to death while travelling on a bus in east London, police have said. The 16-year-old was attacked on the bus in Chadwell Heath on Monday and was left fighting for life with a stab injury. A spokesman for Metropolitan Police, which has now launched a murder investigation, said he was rushed to hospital but died in the early hours of Tuesday morning.An 18-year-old man was arrested near the scene of the attack on suspicion of attempted murder and remains in custody. The victim’s family have been informed.One resident whose home overlooks the scene told...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 16 DAYS AGO