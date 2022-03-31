Terra State sees spike in contract training revenues

FREMONT — Terra State Community College's Kern Center is seeing significant growth in all areas in fiscal year 2022, with contract training revenues up 258% compared to the same time last year.

Nate Kohlenberg, assistant dean of the technology and skilled trades division, gave Terra State board members an update on the Kern Center's recent successes at the college's board meeting Wednesday.

Kohlenberg is tasked with coordinating open enrollment training programs and customized training for Terra State's manufacturing and industrial partners.

Contract training revenues are up $122,000 compared to March 2021, Kohlenberg said.

"Some of the biggest needs for contract training have been in welding," Kohlenberg said.

Kohlenberg told the News-Messenger in October the college had worked out an agreement with Standard Technologies, aided by a state Tech Credit grant, to help the company and Terra State work together to weld-train several of its employees.

Standard Technologies is one of Terra State's largest business training partners this fiscal year, along with Autokiniton, Energy Harbor, US Gypsum, Crown Battery, Ventra and Coros.

Other skilled trade areas with a high demand for contract training at Terra State include basic electrical work, HVAC and programmable logic controller (PLC), Kohlenberg said.

Overall, the Kern Center's total FY 2022 revenues are $291,891, an increase of $156,540 compared to the same time in 2021.

According to Terra State, the Kern Center was restructured in 2021 and shifted under the umbrella of the college's academic unit.

The shift allowed Andrew Shella, dean of the technology & skilled trades division, to leverage the technical expertise of Terra State's program faculty into the development of open enrollment and contract training opportunities for the college's regional partners.

Kohlenberg has been at Terra State since July.

He told the board the college joined the Northwest Ohio Manufacturers Association in November, which gives Terra State more opportunities to secure grants to upgrade its classrooms and lab facilities.

Kohlenberg said he has been meeting manufacturing companies on a regular basis to see how the college can help their businesses with training.

dacarson@gannett.com

419-334-1046

Twitter: @DanielCarson7