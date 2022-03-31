Manchester United Legend Urges Teammates to Help 'Easy Target' Harry Maguire

Manchester United legend Jaap Stam has stated that Harry Maguire's teammates have to help him out during the ongoing tough period and has branded the Englishman to be an 'easy target'.

Maguire was recently booed by fans during the England national team's game against Ivory Coast and this led to a host of England players putting out messages of support for him.

IMAGO / Sportimage

Stam spoke to BettingExpert recently and he talked about the situation of the United skipper, stating that the players around him on the pitch need to give him options on the ball.

The Dutchman stated: “He’s an easy target because it’s easy to say that he is making mistakes or wrong choices.

“Everybody, even when I played, I made mistakes, I made wrong choices as well.”

The ex-defender further stated: “I think for him, and that’s what I meant, by what I said before, he also needs to have help from his teammates. He also needs to have the confidence of people around him and they will have for him. But also from outside as well, so he can make these steps.

"I’ve seen him play before as well when he was at Leicester, and he played good games.

"Yeah, sometimes now, when you see him play, he doesn’t look confident at times or not making the right decision. But that’s also part of a player and his career path. Sometimes you get ups and downs, you play well, and then you go down a little bit. But it’s about how you pick yourself up to become a steady player.”

Stam also believes that United aren't helping Maguire, despite spending a lot of money on him when the defender was signed.

"I still think that he can do a lot better than what he’s been showing now. And I’m not saying he played very poorly but he has got the ability to improve.

“And if you bring in players of a certain quality or bring players in of a certain value, then you need to help this player out as well, to become a better player. I’m not sure that this is happening.

“I’m not sure if really, coaches you know, are working individually at times with the back four-five, with these players – not only him but also the other players.”

The 29-year-old Maguire has played 24 Premier League games this season, scoring once. England have lost only one game in normal time since 2020 when Maguire has featured.