Property Development Feasibility Study [The KEY]

A restricted stock unit (RSU) is a form of common stock that a company promises to deliver to an employer at a future date, depending on various vesting and performance conditions. Restricted stock units are not received until these restrictions are over or conditions are met. An employer will promise to give an employee stock under certain conditions, such as meeting particular work goals or being at the company for a particular amount of time. Although detailed long-term financial plans may be best talked through with a professional financial advisor, knowing how RSUs work could help you understand a bit more about whether a job offer is right for you, and where the compensation package fits within your overall personal money goals.

