ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

Property Development Feasibility Study [The KEY]

By Sponsored: Advertising Content
KTEN.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOriginally Posted On: https://leaddeveloper.io/property-development-feasibility-study/. One of my mentees recently asked me what I thought to be the single most important step in my property development process. I suspect my response wasn’t the flashy sound bite he was looking for, but I still stand by my answer 100%. The...

www.kten.com

Comments / 0

Related
freightwaves.com

The future is now: Applying advanced technologies to freight rail operations

Like all other transport modes, the freight rail industry has been seeking to develop advanced technologies not only to lower carbon emissions but also to further its market share. Explorations into deploying locomotives powered by batteries or hydrogen, as well as initiatives aimed at data sharing and improving network flows and supply chain visibility through improved data analysis, are just some of the actions currently underway by the freight rail industry.
PUEBLO, CO
BBC

Farmers' pay: New payment schemes for NI farms announced

A policy which decides how farmers are paid post-Brexit has been announced by the agriculture minister. Farmers will receive an area-based Sustainability Payment, with farms of five hectares and over able to apply. Payments will be progressively capped above £60,000 per farm business. Smaller farms, three hectares and above,...
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Property Development#Property Management#Gross Sales#S Corporation
KTEN.com

The Next Generation of NFTs - DKYC Don’t Know Your Customer

DKYC (Don’t Know Your Customer) has launched its revolutionary NFT series on March 22, 2022. Dubbed “DKYC Legends,” this series of 2222 NFTs, hosted on the Binance Smart Chain, celebrates leaders in the quest for financial freedom and privacy. This unique series breaks the paradigm of “useless”...
ECONOMY
pymnts

PropTech Startup Goodlord Raises £27M to Boost UK Renting Experience

PropTech startup Goodlord has raised £27 million ($35.5 million) in a Series B funding round to elevate the rental experience in the U.K. The funding round was led by Highland Europe with additional backing from Finch Capital, Latitude and Oxx. Highland Europe partner Laurence Garrett will also join Goodlord’s...
ECONOMY
KTEN.com

Paying for infrastructure at Sherman's largest development

SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — The first phase of Bel Air Village is now under construction. It will be the largest development Sherman has ever seen. The neighborhood — which encompasses nearly 300 acres at the southeast corner of U.S. 75 and FM 1417 — will include nearly 1,000 single-family homes and double that number of apartments.
SHERMAN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Real Estate
KTEN.com

5 Bear Market Investing Strategies for 2022

As an investor, you are used to seeing prices rise and fall regularly. But at times, you might encounter a prolonged drop in prices. It might be a bear market, which happens when the prices of key assets fall in a market by at least 20%. Let’s take a closer look at smart bear market investing strategies to apply when the market is heading down.
STOCKS
KTEN.com

7 Must-Have Features for Your Custom Home Design Plan

Originally Posted On: https://ec-cosmohome.com/7-must-have-features-for-your-custom-home-design-plan/. On average people in America will live in 12 different homes during their lifetime. Finding your dream home can take a while and this depends a lot on what you are looking for. This is why home renovations and custom-builds in America are extremely common. In...
INTERIOR DESIGN
KTEN.com

How to Buy a Short Sale with Cash

Originally Posted On: https://www.dohardmoney.com/how-to-buy-a-short-sale-with-cash/. Were you cruising through the MLS or know an REO agent that’s given you the scoop on a short sale that’s piqued your interest but don’t know how to go about making an offer? You’re in luck as we’ve got a few ideas for how to successfully buy a short sale with cash.
MLS
KTEN.com

What Is a Restricted Stock Unit (RSU)?

A restricted stock unit (RSU) is a form of common stock that a company promises to deliver to an employer at a future date, depending on various vesting and performance conditions. Restricted stock units are not received until these restrictions are over or conditions are met. An employer will promise to give an employee stock under certain conditions, such as meeting particular work goals or being at the company for a particular amount of time. Although detailed long-term financial plans may be best talked through with a professional financial advisor, knowing how RSUs work could help you understand a bit more about whether a job offer is right for you, and where the compensation package fits within your overall personal money goals.
MARKETS
freightwaves.com

Becker Logistics’ acquisition of Trek Freight disclosed 3 months later

Almost three months after Becker Logistics acquired fellow suburban Chicago 3PL Trek Freight Services, they’re telling the world about it. Becker said Monday it completed the acquisition of Trek on the final day of 2021. “In my world, you do not make these announcements right away because then you...
INDUSTRY
thefastmode.com

Tecnotree to Implement Complete Range of BSS Suite for Zain Sudan

Tecnotree, a Finnish-based global provider of digital transformation solutions for Communication Service Providers (CSPs) and Digital Service Providers (DSPs), has announced the signing of one of the largest digital transformation projects for its award-winning BSS (Business Support Systems) Suite. Tecnotree has been chosen for this project by Zain Group, a leading telecom services provider in the Middle East & Africa for its operations in South Sudan.
AFRICA
Sourcing Journal

Taiwan Textile Federation Launches Online Sustainable Product Series

Click here to read the full article. In April, TTF will focus on how textile companies turn their manufacturing green, and in May it will feature circular fashion concepts. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalOn World Water Day: How Fashion Can Do Its PartLeather Alternative Scales in World's First Bacterial Cellulose FacilityCocona Labs' 37.5 Products Get Biodegradable BoostBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
ADVOCACY
ZDNet

NSW government AI projects face ethics assessment under new assurance framework

All New South Wales government agencies using AI will be required to meet best practice ethical requirements under the country's first mandated AI Assurance Framework, which comes into effect today. The framework, which was developed by the NSW Advisory Committee led by NSW chief data scientist Ian Oppermann, has been...
TECHNOLOGY
foodsafetynews.com

Company directors get help with food safety guide

The Institute of Food Science and Technology (IFST) has published a food safety guide for directors of companies in the sector. The group said it hopes to reinforce placement of food safety on the agenda of every board of directors involved with the production, processing, sale and supply of food to consumers.
HEALTH
dailyhodl.com

Master Ventures Investment Management Partners With Yellow Network To Transform Blockchain Industry

Master Ventures intends to take advantage of the evolving Yellow web 3.0 financial ecosystem. Yellow, a blockchain product and infrastructure company, and Master Ventures Investment Management (MVIM), powered by Master Ventures, a leading blockchain-focused venture studio driving blockchain adoption, are excited to announce a strategic partnership to advance the development of the worldwide crypto liquidity aggregator Yellow Network.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy