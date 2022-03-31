Northern lights 2022: 10 photos of aurora borealis sightings in parts of US
Skygazers in parts of the northern U.S. were able to see the aurora borealis late Wednesday and early Thursday, according to USA Today and Space.com.
Social media users shared photos of the northern lights displays, which occurred amid a geomagnetic storm, using the hashtags #AuroraBorealis and #NorthernLights. Here are some of our favorites:
1. Washington state
Photo by @pnwwheels, Instagram
2. Potlatch, Idaho
Photo by @mirroup, Instagram
3. Spirit Lake, Idaho
Photo by @kari_lynn_ell, Instagram
4. Grand Forks, North Dakota
Photo by @_nadya.elyse_, Instagram
5. Montana
Photo by @wilderness_mindset, Instagram
6. Hebron, North Dakota
Photo by @the.nd.outdoorsmen, Instagram
7. Republic, Washington
Photo by @rachelflesher, Instagram
8. Montana
Photo by @bc_lovelace, Instagram
9. Dickinson, North Dakota
Photo by @dlpattersonphotography, Instagram
10. Billings, Montana
Photo by @damonefamilyphotography, Instagram
