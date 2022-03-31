ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Donalds Says Democrat Response to DeSantis's Parental Rights law is 'Dumb'

By Javier Manjarres
floridianpress.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON—Florida Rep. Bryon Donalds sat down with The Floridian to talk about Gov. Ron DeSantis’s recently signed Parental Rights in Education law that Progressive Democrats have dubbed the ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill. Rep. Donald believes that the bill was the “right thing to do”...

floridianpress.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Center Square

DeSantis signs financial literacy bill into law

(The Center Square) – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill into law requiring high school students to take a financial literacy course as a graduation requirement. SB 1054, filed by Sen. Travis Hutson, R-Palm Coast, and multiple cosponsors, is named after former Republican state legislator Dorothy L. Hukill.
FLORIDA STATE
WPBF News 25

Gov. DeSantis signs academic testing bill into law

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — This spring will mark the final time that public-school students will have to take tests known as the Florida Standards Assessments, as Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a measure Tuesday that will revamp the state’s testing system. The overhaul was a priority of DeSantis during...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
Local
Florida Government
Daily Mail

US is paying $2MILLION a month to provide 24hr protection for former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo from Iran threat: Another $175K is being spent to protect former Iran envoy Brian Hook

The State Department says its paying more than $2million per month to provide 24-hour security to former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and another $175,000 for another former top aide, both of whom face 'serious and credible' threats from Iran. The department told Congress in a report that the cost...
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Supreme Court hears case of veteran who lost job as state trooper after returning from Iraq sick from burn pits

The US Supreme Court has heard the case of a 23-year veteran who says he was forced out of his job as a Texas state trooper after returning sick from the Iraq war because of toxic exposure to burn pits.Le Roy Torres, a US Army veteran and former Texas state trooper, sued the Texas Department of Public Safety (TDPS) for employment discrimination based on his military service.The state of Texas has argued that it cannot be sued by Mr Torres because of sovereign immunity.After more than five years of legal wrangling through the state courts, America’s highest court heard the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Mast
Person
Ron Desantis
Washington Times

Democrats refuse to investigate Biden’s failed COVID response

As we enter the third year of the COVID-19 pandemic, it has become clear that President Biden has failed to “shut down the virus” as he promised during the campaign. By not procuring adequate numbers of rapid at-home tests for Americans prior to the holiday season, abandoning his national plan to defeat COVID-19, politicizing the vaccine while pursuing a vaccine-only strategy to the detriment of therapeutics, and undermining science, President Biden‘s response to the COVID-19 pandemic has been disastrous. Tragically, there have been more COVID deaths under President Biden than President Trump. Yet, Democrats on the Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis refuse to investigate any aspect of the Biden administration’s failed response.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#State Of Florida#Progressive Democrats#Republican#Equality Florida#Lgbtq#House
The US Sun

Gabby Petito’s parents issue chilling warning to Brian Laundrie’s family and say ‘they have MORE evidence against them’

BRIAN Laundrie’s parents will have to "wait and see" what evidence Gabby Petito's family has against them, according to the Petito's lawyer. Attorney Pat Reilly issued the ominous warning after Chris and Roberta Laundrie filed a motion on Wednesday to dismiss a lawsuit that alleges they knew their son had killed the vlogger.
ENTERTAINMENT
MSNBC

DeSantis' explanation for vetoing GOP-drawn maps is unbelievable

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday vetoed congressional maps drawn by the state's GOP-controlled state Legislature, arguing the maps violated the U.S. Constitution. His argument is premised on the dubious claim — parroted by many conservatives — that a law protecting nonwhite candidates and voters from having their power diminished is unconstitutional.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Citrus County Chronicle

Parents now have a say in children’s lives

Florida has finally passed a bill Parental Rights in Education (HB 1557), which puts a heavy emphasis on parental rights – something that became a huge political issue in 2021. HB 1557 is a direct response to the injection of gender theory into the early stages of primary school...
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy