Labor Dept: Athens unemployment rate holds steady

Job Openings (Matt Rourke)

The state Labor Department says the Athens unemployment rate remained unchanged from January to February, checking in both months at 2.9 percent. The jobless rate for the four-county metro that covers Clarke, Oconee, Oglethorpe, and Madison counties was 3.9 percent in February of last year.

From the Ga Dept of Labor…

Georgia Labor Commissioner Mark Butler said Thursday that the Athens February unemployment rate remained unchanged at 2.9 percent. A year ago, the rate was 3.9 percent. Athens saw a rise in the labor force and the number of employed while job numbers were at an all-time high in February.

“Thanks to the hard work of many Georgians, February saw gains in jobs, labor force, and the number of employed for much of the state,” said Commissioner Mark Butler. “As we look towards the spring and summer months, we remain committed to working with employers as they continue to fill open positions with suitable job seekers.”

The labor force increased in Athens by 56 and ended the month with 103,553. That number is up 3,824 when compared to February of 2021.

Athens finished the month with 100,550 employed residents. That number increased by 42 over the month and is up by 4,678 when compared to the same time a year ago.

Athens ended February with 100,300 jobs, an all-time high. That number increased by 500 from January to February and increased by 6,200 when compared to this time last year.

The number of unemployment claims were down by 6 percent in Athens in February. When compared to last February, claims were down by about 87 percent.

Employ Georgia, the GDOL’s online job listing service at employgeorgia.com showed about 3,853 active job postings in Athens for February.

©2022 Cox Media Group