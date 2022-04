Williamson County high school DECA students are bound for Atlanta to compete in the International Career Development Conference (ICDC). Dozens of students competed in the State Career Development Conference March 2-5 and outperformed their competition from around Tennessee. Students competed in many categories, including principles of finance, automotive services and food marketing. Those who placed high enough in their categories qualified to compete at the ICDC in April.

