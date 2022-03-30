In Guatemala, One Woman’s Fight for Ukrainian Refugees has Global Reach

VAILEAGLE, Colo. (CBS4) – Kelli Rohrig said she was watching a video of a Ukrainian refugee crossing the border into Poland escaping with their dog. That’s when something struck a chord.
“These people love their dogs, so l love them,” Rohrig said, laughing.
She decided she had to do something to help the thousands of people fleeing a war-torn country under attack from Russia. She decided to fly to Poland with supplies and do what she could to bring comfort.
(credit: CBS)
“I’m taking medical supplies, that will go more towards military, pet supplies, money for food,” Rohrig explained. “Somebody needs to help right?...
