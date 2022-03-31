ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Increase of BA.2 subvariant across Hawaii

By Shanila Kabir
KITV.com
 1 day ago

Latest variant reports show that BA.2 subvariant accounts for 40%...

www.kitv.com

Comments / 0

KITV.com

To mask or not to mask: Hawaii becomes last state to lift mask mandate

After two years of masked faces. The opportunity to return to restaurants, gyms and other indoor venues as it was before the pandemic. "My smile is probably one of my best features I got," admitted Hawaii Candy Factory co-owner, Daniel Paglinawn. "So you know, whenever I can smile at other people and show the love and ohana out here, it's a really good thing."
The Detroit Free Press

Coronavirus subvariant omicron BA.2 detected in Michigan

The BA.2 omicron subvariant, also called "stealth omicron," which is causing coronavirus surges in Western Europe and other parts of the world, has been detected in Michigan. As of Friday, laboratory sequencing identified 99 specimens in Michigan residents from 21 counties and the city of Detroit, said Lynn Sutfin, spokesperson for the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.
MICHIGAN STATE
KITV.com

Hawaii sheriff division arrests one of its own deputies

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Hawaii Department of the Attorney General (AG) is investigating after a state deputy sheriff was arrested for allegedly assaulting another deputy sheriff at the Daniel K. Inouye Airport late Friday night. He was booked for assault against a law enforcement officer in the first degree, which...
HAWAII STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Vanderhoff: BA.2 omicron subvariant unlikely to severely impact Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Ohio’s health director, Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff, said Thursday the COVID-19 subvariant increasing cases in some foreign countries and is also present in the U.S. is unlikely to change the improving situation in the Buckeye State. The BA.2 subvariant of omicron COVID-19, a slightly different strain than the BA.1 subvariant that pushed […]
OHIO STATE
Boston Globe

U.S. News ranked Columbia No. 2, but a math professor has his doubts

“Why have Columbia’s fortunes improved so dramatically?”. Everyone knows that students buff their résumés when applying to college. But a math professor is accusing Columbia University of buffing its own résumé — or worse — to climb the all-important U.S. News & World Report rankings of best universities.
COLLEGES
KXLY

UW Medicine finds BA.2 subvariant in 25% of new COVID cases

SEATTLE, Wash. — A new omicron subvariant responsible for a wave of new COVID-19 cases in Europe in Asia may sweep the U.S. soon. The BA.2 variant currently accounts for about 25 percent of new COVID-19 cases sequenced by the UW Medicine Clinical Virology Laboratory. The lab first detected...
SEATTLE, WA
KITV.com

Homeless keiki on the rise at Oahu's largest shelter

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- At just 2-years-old, Saramei Kachichy jumps on a toy car in a makeshift playground at the Institute for Human Services. She's among a growing number of keiki living at the Honolulu shelter. "More children are coming in weekly," said Romina Place, a clinical instructor of nursing at...
HONOLULU, HI
WMAZ

No, ‘deltacron’ and the BA.2 subvariant of COVID-19 are not the same

New coronavirus variants have been identified throughout the pandemic, often leading to questions and confusion as new information emerges. Two years into the pandemic, health experts continue to find new strains of the virus that causes COVID-19, including one that’s been dubbed “deltacron.” There’s also a subvariant of omicron called BA.2, cases of which are rising in the U.S. and other countries throughout the globe.
PUBLIC HEALTH
KITV.com

Moped thefts on the rise in Hawaii

HONOLULU (KITV)- Moped sales are up in part because of rising gas prices, but dealers also tell us, moped thefts are increasing as well. "I have a whole row of bikes right here that are all stolen recoveries," said Moped Garage manager Russell Odegaard. Many mopeds that have been ravaged...
HONOLULU, HI
WKYC

COVID in Ohio: What you need to know about the BA.2 subvariant

COLUMBUS, Ohio — "Like the rest of the nation, Ohio appears to have put the most recent surge behind us. New cases and hospitalizations are at their lowest levels since last July or August.”. That was the message from Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff as he...
OHIO STATE
KITV.com

Hawaii's Hotel and Restaurant Show a game changer for hospitality industry

HONOLULU (KITV4) - After a two-year hiatus, the second annual Hotel and Restaurant Show returns to the Hawaii Convention Center. Featuring more than 200 exhibitors and a dozen educational seminars, the show hopes to mark a turning point for the hospitality industry. "This is huge," explained Jared Higashi, Vice President...
HAWAII STATE

