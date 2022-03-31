Increase of BA.2 subvariant across Hawaii

If you want to visit the Arcadia Retirement Residence you must still sanitize your hands, check your temperature and most importantly ... wear a mask. And while COVID restrictions are ending for the state, it will remain an integral part of the company's strategy. "This might be a way of...
After two years of masked faces. The opportunity to return to restaurants, gyms and other indoor venues as it was before the pandemic. "My smile is probably one of my best features I got," admitted Hawaii Candy Factory co-owner, Daniel Paglinawn. "So you know, whenever I can smile at other people and show the love and ohana out here, it's a really good thing."
The BA.2 omicron subvariant, also called "stealth omicron," which is causing coronavirus surges in Western Europe and other parts of the world, has been detected in Michigan. As of Friday, laboratory sequencing identified 99 specimens in Michigan residents from 21 counties and the city of Detroit, said Lynn Sutfin, spokesperson for the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Hawaii Department of the Attorney General (AG) is investigating after a state deputy sheriff was arrested for allegedly assaulting another deputy sheriff at the Daniel K. Inouye Airport late Friday night. He was booked for assault against a law enforcement officer in the first degree, which...
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Ohio’s health director, Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff, said Thursday the COVID-19 subvariant increasing cases in some foreign countries and is also present in the U.S. is unlikely to change the improving situation in the Buckeye State. The BA.2 subvariant of omicron COVID-19, a slightly different strain than the BA.1 subvariant that pushed […]
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- An urban mall in the middle of a tropical island might be an unlikely place for a Western wear store. Even more unlikely that it would be run by Harumi Valenzuela. The owner of Paniolo Trading at Ala Moana will be the first to say she was never a cowgirl growing up.
Home is where the heart is and, according to Zencare, the Peach State has a wonderful heart. Georgia ranked the 10th best state to live in for families and was also the highest ranked southern state on the list. Curious about which state was ranked number one? At the top...
“Why have Columbia’s fortunes improved so dramatically?”. Everyone knows that students buff their résumés when applying to college. But a math professor is accusing Columbia University of buffing its own résumé — or worse — to climb the all-important U.S. News & World Report rankings of best universities.
Are you middle class or do you consider yourself middle class? The term 'middle class' conjures up what most of us probably think the bulk of America is classified as. According to Rand, 89% of us in America place ourselves in this middle class category. However, only around half of us truly are.
SEATTLE, Wash. — A new omicron subvariant responsible for a wave of new COVID-19 cases in Europe in Asia may sweep the U.S. soon. The BA.2 variant currently accounts for about 25 percent of new COVID-19 cases sequenced by the UW Medicine Clinical Virology Laboratory. The lab first detected...
In the United States, the average amount of student loan debt is $39,591, a price tag that has many students asking if higher education is really worth it. This number is even higher for Black students, with the average African American bachelor's degree holder having $52,000 in student debt. Though...
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- At just 2-years-old, Saramei Kachichy jumps on a toy car in a makeshift playground at the Institute for Human Services. She's among a growing number of keiki living at the Honolulu shelter. "More children are coming in weekly," said Romina Place, a clinical instructor of nursing at...
New coronavirus variants have been identified throughout the pandemic, often leading to questions and confusion as new information emerges. Two years into the pandemic, health experts continue to find new strains of the virus that causes COVID-19, including one that’s been dubbed “deltacron.” There’s also a subvariant of omicron called BA.2, cases of which are rising in the U.S. and other countries throughout the globe.
HONOLULU (KITV)- Moped sales are up in part because of rising gas prices, but dealers also tell us, moped thefts are increasing as well. "I have a whole row of bikes right here that are all stolen recoveries," said Moped Garage manager Russell Odegaard. Many mopeds that have been ravaged...
COLUMBUS, Ohio — "Like the rest of the nation, Ohio appears to have put the most recent surge behind us. New cases and hospitalizations are at their lowest levels since last July or August.”. That was the message from Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff as he...
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Hawaii State Department of Health Hawaii (DOH) reported six new deaths related to COVID-19 and 1,187 new infections over the last seven days in Hawaii. The total number of deaths stands at 1,379. The statewide test positivity rate is 3.3%. -- the positivity rate in Honolulu...
HONOLULU (KITV4) - After a two-year hiatus, the second annual Hotel and Restaurant Show returns to the Hawaii Convention Center. Featuring more than 200 exhibitors and a dozen educational seminars, the show hopes to mark a turning point for the hospitality industry. "This is huge," explained Jared Higashi, Vice President...
