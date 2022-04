WILKES-BARRE — The Anthracite Newsstand just off Public Square, 1 E. Market St. to be exact, is as much a part of downtown as the square itself. Since 1963, although it has relocated, the store has served its loyal customers faithfully with a litany of services. From the lottery (Anthracite has been a go-to for players since the state lottery’s first tickets were sold on Mar. 7, 1972), to check-cashing and bill pay services, to friendly companionship, or just being a place to hang out, the Anthracite Newsstand is embedded deep in the culture of the Diamond City.

