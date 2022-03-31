Final Thursday Reading Series featuring Kathy Fish

NEW YORK -- The popular Xbox game "Halo" is coming to life in a new series on Paramount+.The show is set in the 26th century when humanity faces possible extinction by aliens known as the Covenant.Actor Pablo Schreiber stars in the series as Master Chief 117, a genetically engineered soldier.He spoke about the new role in an interview on CBS Mornings."A lot of the themes of this show are breaking the Master Chief down and exploring the tension and the conversation between Master Chief the soldier and John the man," he said.The blockbuster game franchise has grossed more than $6 billion in sales since its debut in 2001."Halo" will premiere Thursday exclusively on Paramount+, which is owned by the same company as CBS2.

TV SERIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO